What Are Voice Rate Cutter Recharge Plans

Voice rate cutter plans are recharge plans that focus on, as the name suggests, cheaper call rates. The USP for these plans is not data or SMS or other benefits like subscriptions to streaming services, but to bring down call rates without affecting the validity or value of the plan. Over the years, call rates have reduced significantly with most telcos like Vi (Vodafone Idea), Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offering unlimited voice calling.

Voice rate cutters could be part of a plan or offer cheaper rates on existing plans. They can also come in the form of unlimited calling plans, as is the case with the major telcos in India. There are multiple ways in which these plans could work. Here are some of the best voice rate cutter plans available in India.

| Name | Rate | Validity | |--------|:--------:|----------| | Vi | Rs. 19 | 2 days | | | Rs. 149 | 28 days | | | Rs. 2595 | 365 days | | Airtel | Rs. 19 | 2 days | | | Rs. 149 | 28 days | | | Rs. 2698 | 365 days | | Jio | Rs. 149 | 24 days | | | Rs. 199 | 28 days | | | Rs. 4999 | 360 days | | BSNL | Rs. 18 | 2 days | | | Rs. 24 | 30 days | | | Rs. 599 | 84 days |

Best voice rate cutter plans for Vi (Vodafone Idea)

The cheapest plan offered by Vi costs Rs. 19 and is valid for two days. It comes with unlimited local/ STD/ roaming calls to all networks and 200MB data.

The cheapest monthly plan costs Rs. 149 and includes truly unlimited local/ STD/ roaming calls, as well as 3GB data. It also includes 300 local and national SMS and is valid for 28 days. You get Vi Movies and TV access as well.

The most expensive plan offered by Vi is for Rs. 2,595 and it comes with 365-day validity with 2GB data per day. You get truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, along with one-year ZEE5 Premium and Vi Movies and TV access.

Best voice rate cutter plans for Airtel

Cheapest rate cutter plan offered by Airtel costs Rs. 19 and comes with truly unlimited calling, two-day validity, and 200MB data. There are no SMS benefits included in this pack.

Coming to monthly plans, the Rs. 149 plan comes with 2GB data, 28 days validity, and truly unlimited calling. You get 300 SMS and 30-day free trial for the mobile edition of Prime Video, access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and free Hello Tunes.

The Rs. 2,698 plan, the most expensive offering from Airtel, comes with unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 365 days. You also get a lot of additional benefits like Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music access, among other services.

Best voice rate cutter plans for Jio

Jio plans start with Rs. 149 and this includes 24GB of data at 1GB per day, unlimited voice calling, 100SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. This plan is valid for 24 days.

The cheapest monthly plan on offer by Jio costs Rs. 199 and it includes 42GB of data at 1.5GB per day, unlimited SMS at 100 per day, unlimited voice calling, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps, with a validity of 28 days.

For Rs. 4,999, you a plan that is valid for 360 days, includes 350GB data, unlimited voice calls, unlimited SMS (100 per day), and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Best voice rate cutter plans for BSNL

The cheapest plan offered by [BSNL is the Combo 18 plan that costs Rs. 18 and is valid for two days. It includes unlimited voice calls, 1.8GB data per day, and unlimited free video calls.

Next is the STV 24 plan that is valid for 30 days and costs Rs. 24. Call rates with this plan are Rs. 0.20 per minute for on-net as well as off net calls.

The most expansive plan costs Rs. 599 and is valid for 84 days. You get unlimited voice calling, 5GB data per day, and 100 free SMS per day.

