Vodafone's New CEO to Cut Costs, Review Tower Assets

, 13 November 2018
Highlights

  • Vodafone CEO said he would reduce operating costs by EUR 1.2 billion
  • He would also review its tower assets to drive returns
  • Vodafone's shares have fallen 39 percent since the beginning of the year

Vodafone's new chief executive said he would reduce operating costs by EUR 1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,800 crores) by 2021 and review its tower assets to drive returns after its organic revenue grew by 0.8 percent in the first half.

"My new strategic priorities focus on (...) radically simplifying our operating model and generating better returns from our infrastructure assets," Nick Read said on Tuesday.

Vodafone's shares have fallen 39 percent since the beginning of the year as investors fret about the cost of acquiring Liberty Global's cable assets in Germany, the outlay on new spectrum for 5G services and tougher conditions in some European markets.

Read said he had taken decisive commercial and operational actions to respond to challenging competitive conditions in Italy and Spain, and would reduce Vodafone's costs for the third year running.

It also narrowed its growth target for organic adjusted core earnings to 3 percent from a previous range of 1-5 percent and said it now expected free cash flow before spectrum costs to be around EUR 5.4 billion (roughly Rs. 44,100 crores), above the previous target of EUR 5.2 billion (roughly Rs. 42,400 crores).

Vodafone reported group service revenue of EUR 19.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,700 crores) and adjusted earnings of EUR 7.08 billion (roughly Rs. 57,800 crores), up 2.9 percent on an organic basis for the six months to end of September, broadly in line with market forecasts.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

