Technology News

Vodafone Sells New Zealand Arm for $2.2 Billion

It said the New Zealand firm would continue to use the Vodafone brand and have preferential agreements with the British telecom firm.

By | Updated: 14 May 2019 14:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Sells New Zealand Arm for $2.2 Billion

British telecoms giant Vodafone announced the sale of its wholly owned New Zealand subsidiary to an investment consortium Tuesday in a deal worth NZD 3.4 billion (US$2.2 billion or roughly Rs. 15,500 crores).

It said Vodafone New Zealand - the country's second-largest telecoms carrier and its biggest mobile phone operator - would be sold to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management and Wellington-based infrastructure operator Infratil.

It said the New Zealand firm would continue to use the Vodafone brand and have preferential agreements with the British telecom firm in areas such as global roaming, procurement and access to tech platforms.

"We have always been proud of our Vodafone New Zealand business, which has a great team," Vodafone Group chief executive Nick Read said.

"We look forward to a continued close relationship through our partner market agreement."

Vodafone began operating in New Zealand in 1998 and currently has more than 40 percent of the mobile market, according to data from the Commerce Commission.

The watchdog in 2017 barred a planned merger between Vodafone NZ and pay-TV operator Sky Network Television, arguing the combined entity would have too much market power.

Under that deal, Sky -- which is not part of the European media group of the same name - would have paid Vodafone NZD3.4 billion but the British company would have held 51 percent of the merged company and retained operational control.

Infratil said the move into the telecoms sector was "transformational" for the company, which is currently focused on transport, energy and property infrastructure.

"The Vodafone NZ acquisition is consistent with our plan to reshape our portfolio and maintain a balanced growth profile," chief executive Marko Bogoievski said.

It said the planned deal needed approval from the Commerce Commission and Overseas Investment Office, both of which were expected to clear it by the end of August.

The deal was announced early Tuesday, before Infratil shares began trading on the New Zealand stock exchange.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, New Zealand
iOS 12.3, tvOS 12.3, watchOS 5.2.1, and macOS 10.14.5 Released: How to Download and Install
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Vodafone Sells New Zealand Arm for $2.2 Billion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Flagship Smartphone to Be Called K20, Where 'K' Stands for 'Killer'
  2. WhatsApp Exploit Allowed Hackers to Snoop, Users Urged to Update App
  3. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7 Launch
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Sold Over 2 Million Units in India: Xiaomi
  5. Paytm Launches Credit Card That Offers Cashback, Works Internationally
  6. Here's What All You Should Know About OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Today: How To Watch Live Stream, Price, Specs
  8. Lenovo Unveils 'World's First Foldable PC', New ThinkBook Lineup
  9. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Begins Tomorrow: What You Should Know
  10. AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU With 16 Cores Reportedly Spotted in Benchmark Database
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.