Vodafone's New Rs. 999 Prepaid Recharge Offers 12GB Data, Unlimited Calls, 1-Year Validity

, 19 April 2019
Vodafone's New Rs. 999 Prepaid Recharge Offers 12GB Data, Unlimited Calls, 1-Year Validity

Vodafone has launched a new long-term prepaid pack

Highlights

Vodafone is asking for Rs. 999 for new long-term prepaid pack

It offers 12GB data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day

It is only listed for Punjab circle, is valid till 365 days

Vodafone has now launched a new long-term prepaid recharge for select subscribers in India. The Rs. 999 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day benefits for a validity of 365 days. However, the pack offers only 12GB of data for the whole validity period. That is quite less when compared to other long-term validity plans that offer 1GB per day data for the whole year. This plan has been introduced to compete with Airtel's Rs. 998 prepaid pack that offers similar benefits.

Notably, Vodafone has introduced this new Rs. 999 prepaid recharge in Punjab circle only for now. It was first spotted by Telecom Talk, and we can corroborate that the plan is available in the mentioned circle. The report says that it will be available in other circles soon. As mentioned, the Rs. 999 prepaid recharge offers unlimited voice calling (Home + Roaming), 100 SMS per day, and 12GB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 365 days. It does not bring any talk time benefits either, but offers Vodafone Play subscription for free.

vodafone main vodafone

As mentioned, this new Vodafone recharge looks to compete with Airtel's Rs. 998 recharge pack that also offers 12GB data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and free Airtel TV subscription. The validity of this plan, however, is 336 days.

For all users who want more mobile data can opt for the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge that offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India alongside 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day. This recharge option for prepaid Vodafone subscribers also includes 100 SMS messages per day as well as access to the Vodafone Play app for a validity of 365 days. It's available in select Vodafone circles, including Haryana, Kerala, Mumbai, and Punjab.

Vodafone, Vodafone Prepaid
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Vodafone's New Rs. 999 Prepaid Recharge Offers 12GB Data, Unlimited Calls, 1-Year Validity
