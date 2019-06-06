Vodafone has brought a Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan with 180 days of validity. The new Vodafone prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 6GB of 4G/ 3G data, and 1,800 SMS messages. Also, the operator offers free access to the Vodafone Play app, which brings live TV as well as various movies and TV shows under one roof. The Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan comes just after Vodafone added the Rs. 299 option for its prepaid customers with benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 3GB data for 70 days.

Among other key highlights, the Rs. 599 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India and 6GB of 4G/ 3G data throughout the 180 days validity. There are also 1,800 SMS messages for the entire validity period. Additional benefits with the Rs. 599 prepaid plan include free live TV, movies, and shows access through the Vodafone Play app.

The listing on the Vodafone.in website confirms that the Rs. 599 prepaid recharge plan is available in major circles, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Delhi & NCR, and Mumbai, among others. The plan notably doesn't bring any specific talk time to your prepaid account and is listed as a bonus card on the official site.

Telecom Talk first spotted the Rs. 599 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify its existence through the formal listing.

The new Vodafone prepaid recharge plan competes against the Rs. 597 Airtel plan that offers unlimited calls and 6GB data for 168 days. The Airtel offering also includes access to Airtel TV Plus and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, a free 1-year Norton Mobile Security subscription, and access to Wynk Music.

As we mentioned, Vodafone just earlier this week brought the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge plan that offers unlimited calling, 3GB data, and 70 days validity. The operator also recently introduced its new Rs. 229 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data benefits for 28 days.