Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Sachet Plan Launched, Offers 1GB Daily Data for 7 Days

This plan offers only daily data and comes with no other calling or SMS benefits.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 12:57 IST
Vodafone Rs. 59 Prepaid Sachet Plan Launched, Offers 1GB Daily Data for 7 Days

Vodafone has introduced a new sachet pack

Highlights
  • The validity of the plan is only a week
  • It offers 1GB data per day for the validity period
  • There is a Rs. 16 plan that offers same data for 1 day only

Vodafone has now introduced a new Rs. 59 prepaid plan in its portfolio of sachet packs. The telco has now introduced this new sachet pack that offers only data benefits for a week's validity. It will go head to head with Reliance Jio's Rs. 52 prepaid plan that offers a combination of benefits alongside data. The Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan has a validity of 7 days only and it offers 1GB of data benefit per day to its subscribers.

The Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan is now listed on the company website and it offers only data benefits to users. The plan offers 1GB daily data benefit to its subscribers for a validity of 7 days. Apart from data, the plan offers nothing else. This pack is ideal for those who are already on a combination plan, and are looking for emergency additional data over and above their existing plan limit. This plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

Speaking about sachet packs, Vodafone also has a Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge that offers that same 1GB data benefit, but comes with a validity of one day only.

This new Internet pack, as mentioned, will compete with the Rs. 52 prepaid pack from Reliance Jio. This pack offers only 1.05GB data benefit in total for a similar validity of 7 days. This is much less than the Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan, but this plan also offers true unlimited voice calling on any network. The daily data cap for the validity period is 150MB, after which the speed will be throttled down to 64Kbps. Additionally, the plan also offers 70 SMS messages for the validity period. It also offers free subscription of Jio's suite of apps for the 7 days of validity.

Thereby, the Reliance Jio Rs. 52 pack isn't data centric, but focuses more on calling and app freebies, while Vodafone looks to only offer additional data to those who need it.

Vodafone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
