Vodafone has updated its Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB data per day for 90 days. The revised Rs. 509 prepaid recharge also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day along with access to the Vodafone Play app that brings live TV and movies. Earlier, the Rs. 509 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan included 1.4GB of daily data. The latest move interestingly makes the Rs. 509 recharge plan a competitor to Vodafone's own Rs. 529 prepaid recharge that also offers identical benefits along with the same 90-day validity.

Vodafone Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan benefits

In terms of the bundled benefits, the updated Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan brings 1.5GB daily data benefits, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India, and 100 SMS messages per day for 90 days. The plan also includes Vodafone Play access to let subscribers watch a list of live TV shows and movies. As we mentioned earlier, the Rs. 509 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan was previously offering 1.4GB daily data benefits.

As per the official listing, Vodafone is offering the revised Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan in a number of telecom circles, including Assam, Chennai, Delhi & NCR, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, while Vodafone has revised the Rs. 509 recharge plan with the additional 100MB data benefits over the previous 1.4GB data per day, the Rs. 529 prepaid plan is yet to receive an update. Now, both recharge plans offer identical benefits. Also, since the validity of the Rs. 509 and Rs. 529 recharge plans is the same, the customers can pick the former to save Rs. 20 and get the same benefits. However, we expect Vodafone to revise the benefits of the Rs. 529 recharge pack soon.

Telecom Talk first reported the updated Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the development from the official listing on the Vodafone site.