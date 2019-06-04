Vodafone has launched a new unlimited prepaid recharge priced at Rs. 299 that offers unlimited voice calling with a validity of 70 days. The latest Vodafone prepaid plan also offers 3GB of 4G/ 3G data and 1,000 SMS messages as well. However, the data and SMS allowances are for the entire validity period of 70 days, and not a daily usage quota. Additionally, the plan is not available in all telecom circles in India as of now. Vodafone's new Rs. 299 plan is currently listed under the ‘Unlimited' section of the ‘Best Prepaid Recharge Plans' on the official Vodafone India website.

As is clear from the terms of the Rs. 299 prepaid recharge from Vodafone, it is aimed at users who are more inclined towards a prepaid plan that offers more validity and predominantly unlimited local and STD benefits.

It appears that Vodafone's Rs. 299 prepaid plan is only available in a few telecom circles across the country. We checked for its availability on the Vodafone India website and found that it is available to Vodafone subscribers in only a handful of telecom circles in India such as Mumbai, Gujarat, and Punjab. The availability of Vodafone's new prepaid plan was first spotted by Telecom Talk.

For subscribers who are looking for an unlimited prepaid recharge in the same price bracket but with more data allowance, they can try the recently launched Rs. 229 plan that offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited calling and 100 messages per day with a validity of 28 days. However, Vodafone's Rs. 229 prepaid plan offers a much lower validity and might also be subject to regional availability.