Technology News

Vodafone Offers Free Doorstep Prepaid 4G SIM Delivery With Rs. 249 First Time Recharge

Vodafone has also increased the benefits with Red postpaid plans

By | Updated: 6 May 2019 17:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Offers Free Doorstep Prepaid 4G SIM Delivery With Rs. 249 First Time Recharge

Vodafone’s Rs. 249 prepaid pack can be purchased online

Highlights
  • Vodafone Rs. 249 FRC offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls
  • It comes with 28 days validity, free local, and STD SMS messages
  • Vodafone Red postpaid plans offer benefits up to Rs. 20,498

Vodafone is offering free doorstep delivery of 4G SIM card to new prepaid subscribers with the first time recharge of Rs. 249. The consumers will need to recharge from its official website to avail the offer. The Vodafone Rs. 249 prepaid pack includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free local as well as STD SMS messages. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Furthermore, Vodafone has also increased benefits on its Red postpaid plans to offer benefits up to Rs. 20,498 to its subscribers.

Starting with the free doorstep delivery, new Vodafone users will have to subscribe to the prepaid plan from the company website. Once you hit the ‘Buy Now' button, the website will ask for your basic information and then let you choose from two options – Get the number of your choice, and Switch your existing number to Vodafone (MNP). If you select the first option, Vodafone will throw a few new numbers for you to choose from, and if you select the latter, then you need to enter the number you want to port. Vodafone notes that you need to be on your current network for a minimum of 90 days in order to be able to use MNP facility.

Vodafone then asks for delivery details, and asks you to pay the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge pack amount. Once all the required formalities are finished, Vodafone will ensure that the SIM card is delivered to your doorstep for free. Telecom Talk was the first to report on this.

Vodafone has also expanded the benefits on its Red postpaid plans, like the Rs. 399 plan now offers 40GB of monthly data, unlimited calling benefits, Vodafone Play subscription, Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months, and ZEE5 subscription for a year. These benefits amount to a total of Rs. 4,498. The Rs. 649 and above postpaid plans offer iPhone forever programme, whereas high-end plans also offer Netflix subscription, device protection, and coupons. Telecom Talk was the first to report on this as well, and it says that high-end plans offer benefits that amount up to Rs. 20,498.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Oppo PCDM10 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Finish Spotted on TENAA, Rumoured to Be a Part of Reno Series
Firefox 66.0.4 Rolled Out With Fix for Disabled Add-Ons Issue
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Vodafone Offers Free Doorstep Prepaid 4G SIM Delivery With Rs. 249 First Time Recharge
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  2. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. OnePlus 7 Pro Coming with HDR10+ Certified Display, UFS 3.0 Storage
  4. How to Check CBSE Class 10 Results Online
  5. Redmi Note 7 Sent to Space To Test Durability, Camera Capabilities
  6. Avengers: Endgame Download Scams Stealing Credit Card Details - Kaspersky
  7. Blaupunkt BH01 Affordable Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  8. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  9. A Delhi Garbage Dump Is Getting Rave Reviews on Google
  10. OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of May 14 Launch Date
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.