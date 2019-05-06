Vodafone is offering free doorstep delivery of 4G SIM card to new prepaid subscribers with the first time recharge of Rs. 249. The consumers will need to recharge from its official website to avail the offer. The Vodafone Rs. 249 prepaid pack includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, free local as well as STD SMS messages. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Furthermore, Vodafone has also increased benefits on its Red postpaid plans to offer benefits up to Rs. 20,498 to its subscribers.

Starting with the free doorstep delivery, new Vodafone users will have to subscribe to the prepaid plan from the company website. Once you hit the ‘Buy Now' button, the website will ask for your basic information and then let you choose from two options – Get the number of your choice, and Switch your existing number to Vodafone (MNP). If you select the first option, Vodafone will throw a few new numbers for you to choose from, and if you select the latter, then you need to enter the number you want to port. Vodafone notes that you need to be on your current network for a minimum of 90 days in order to be able to use MNP facility.

Vodafone then asks for delivery details, and asks you to pay the Rs. 249 prepaid recharge pack amount. Once all the required formalities are finished, Vodafone will ensure that the SIM card is delivered to your doorstep for free. Telecom Talk was the first to report on this.

Vodafone has also expanded the benefits on its Red postpaid plans, like the Rs. 399 plan now offers 40GB of monthly data, unlimited calling benefits, Vodafone Play subscription, Amazon Prime subscription for 12 months, and ZEE5 subscription for a year. These benefits amount to a total of Rs. 4,498. The Rs. 649 and above postpaid plans offer iPhone forever programme, whereas high-end plans also offer Netflix subscription, device protection, and coupons. Telecom Talk was the first to report on this as well, and it says that high-end plans offer benefits that amount up to Rs. 20,498.