Vodafone Rs. 209, Rs. 479 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Now Offer 1.6GB Daily Data

, 28 January 2019
Vodafone Rs. 209, Rs. 479 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Now Offer 1.6GB Daily Data

Photo Credit: Vodafone

Vodafone has revised its Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 prepaid packs

In a new development, Vodafone has revised its Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 prepaid recharges to offer more data to its subscribers. The two packs now offer 1.6GB data per day for a validity of 28 days and 84 days respectively. This move comes soon after the telecom operators had also increased its daily data limit to 1.5GB for the Rs. 199 pack. The Rs. 199 prepaid recharge used to earlier offer 1.4GB daily data for 28 days, but it was recently revised to 1.5GB of daily data. The only difference between the Rs. 199 and the revised Rs. 209 pack is the additional 100MB benefit now offered by the latter recharge. The revised Vodafone packs will take on Reliance Jio's Rs. 198 and Rs. 448 packs.

Coming back to the revised Vodafone prepaid recharges, the Rs. 209 pack now comes with 1.6GB of daily data, instead of the earlier 1.5GB daily data. Apart from that, the pack is identical to the Rs. 199 pack and offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and Vodafone Play subscription for a validity of 28 days.

The Vodafone Rs. 479 prepaid recharge also offers 1.6GB daily data instead of the earlier 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 100 SMS messages per day, and Vodafone Play subscription for a validity of 84 days. This change was first reported by Telecom Talk.

vodafone479 vodafone

The revised Vodafone prepaid recharges will compete with Reliance Jio's Rs. 198 and Rs. 448 packs that offer 2GB per day data, unlimited voice calling, Jio apps subscriptions, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 and 84 days respectively.

Vodafone recently launched the Rs. 1,499 pack as well, and this new prepaid recharge offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India and 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day for 365 days. The new recharge option also includes 100 SMS messages per day and free access to the Vodafone Play app.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Vodafone Rs. 209, Rs. 479 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Now Offer 1.6GB Daily Data
