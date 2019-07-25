Technology News
loading
  • Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 365 Days

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 1.5GB Daily Data Benefits for 365 Days

The latest revision brings the Rs. 1,699 Vodafone prepaid plan in line with Jio's Rs. 1,699 plan.

Updated: 25 July 2019 11:38 IST
Vodafone is rolling out the revised Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan in select circles

Highlights
  • Rs. 1,699 Vodafone prepaid plan was previously offering 1GB daily data
  • It now offers a total of 547.5GB data through the 365 days validity
  • The also plan includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day

Vodafone has upgraded its Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan to offer as much as 1.5GB daily data benefits for 365 days. There are also unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Previously, the Rs. 1,699 Vodafone prepaid plan was offering 1GB data per day. The new development comes just days after Vodafone launched its Rs. 205 and Rs. 225 prepaid recharge plans. The telco also recently revised its Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan to provide 2GB data for 28 days.

The revised Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan brings 500MB of additional 4G/ 3G data per day over the existing 1GB data benefits, as listed on the Vodafone site. The latest addition enables the prepaid plan to offer 547.5GB of total data throughout the entire 365 days validity -- 182.5GB of more data quota over the previous 365GB data offering.

Vodafone on its site mentions that the updated Rs. 365 prepaid plan also brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. The plan also comes bundled with free access to the Vodafone Play app that hosts various live TV shows and movies.

vodafone rs 1699 prepaid recharge plan gadgets 360 Vodafone

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan brings Vodafone Play app access

 

Telecom Talk reported the launch of the updated Rs. 1,699 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the existence of the revised plan on the Vodafone site. The plan is initially rolling out to the Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, and the UP East circles.

As mentioned, the Rs. 1,699 Vodafone prepaid plan was earlier offering 1GB data per day. The other benefits bundled with the plan were identical to the revised plan, though.

With the revised Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is taking on Airtel that recently upgraded its Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan to offer 1.4GB daily data benefits for 365 days. Jio also has its Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan that provides the same 1.5GB data per day, just like the revised Vodafone plan, alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days.

Vodafone earlier this month made some of the major revisions in its prepaid plans. It revised Rs. 129 prepaid plan to offer 2GB data for 28 days and launched Rs. 205 and Rs. 225 prepaid recharge plans to give up to 4GB data benefits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Rs 1699 Vodafone prepaid plan
Honor Smartphones
Comment
 
 

