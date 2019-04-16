Vodafone has brought a Rs. 16 prepaid recharge plan called "Filmy Recharge". The new Rs. 16 prepaid recharge plan brings 1GB 2G/ 3G/ 4G data for 24 hours. Notably, the latest data-only option is initially rolling out in select circles, including Assam, Goa, Gujarat, and Maharastra circles. The Rs. 16 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan is available through Vodafone.in, My Vodafone app, and authorised retailers. The operator also has other data-exclusive plans under the denomination of Rs. 33, Rs. 49, and Rs. 98 among others.

As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in website, the Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge brings 1GB data for 24 hours. The bundled benefit is aimed to let the subscribers watch movies and videos for a whole day.

Notably, the Rs. 16 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan doesn't include any voice or SMS benefits. It also comes with one-day validity. This means the new option can't be used to extend the validity of your account.

We were able to spot the Rs. 16 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan in circles such as Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra and Goa among others. However, it is yet to reach all the Vodafone circles in India. TelecomTalk first reported the new development.

In addition to the Rs. 16 prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is offering data-exclusive plans such as Rs. 28, Rs. 33, and Rs. 49.

Last month, Vodafone brought a 'Youth Offer' to provide a 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime subscription to its prepaid subscribers. The operator also recently updated its Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan with 1.5GB data per day for 90 days. That option was previously offering 1.4GB data per day.