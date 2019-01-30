Vodafone has brought a Rs. 154 recharge plan to offer 600 local on-net minutes for as much as 180 days. The local minutes are available only for night calling. However, the Rs. 154 Vodafone recharge plan comes with 180 days validity to cover almost half of the year. Prepaid Vodafone subscribers can avail the voice calling benefits under the new recharge plan between 12am and 6am. The latest Vodafone recharge plan comes days after the telco launched its Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 recharge options to offer 1.6GB data per day for up to 84 days.

As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am.

For all regular calls, customers recharging with the Rs. 154 prepaid option will get local and national calls at a charge of 2.5 paise per second. Data can be accessed at four paise per 10KB, local SMS at Re. 1, and national SMS at Rs. 1.5.

Vodafone hasn't clarified whether the Rs. 154 recharge will help prepaid subscribers extend their account validity by 180 days or they need to recharge with another option to get their validity extended.

The Rs. 154 recharge plan is available through the Vodafone site as well as the My Vodafone app across all the telecom circles. TelecomTalk first reported the new plan.

As we mentioned, Vodafone earlier this month launched the Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 recharge plans with 1.6GB daily data benefits. While the Rs. 209 recharge came with a validity of 28 days, the Rs. 479 recharge brought 84 days validity. Both options include unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and Vodafone Play access in addition to the 1.6GB data per day.