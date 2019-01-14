NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Rs. 1,499 Recharge With 1GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 Recharge With 1GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched

, 14 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 1,499 Recharge With 1GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched

Subscribers also get access to the Vodafone Play app while opting for the Rs. 1,499 recharge

Highlights

  • Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge is initially available in Mumbai circle
  • The new recharge option brings 100 SMS messages per day
  • It brings a total of 365GB of 4G/ 3G data

Vodafone India has brought a Rs. 1,499 recharge to counter the Rs. 1,699 recharge offered by Reliance Jio. The new Vodafone recharge option brings benefits such as unlimited voice calling as well as 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day for as long as 365 days. The Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge also includes access to the Vodafone Play app to offer prepaid subscribers with free Live TV and movies while on-the-go. The Rs. 1,699 Reliance Jio recharge, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited voice call benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also recently launched the Rs. 1,312 recharge that comes as a competitor of the Jio offering.

Among other benefits, the Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India and 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day for 365 days. The new recharge option also includes 100 SMS messages per day and free access to the Vodafone Play app.

The listing on the Vodafone site has confirmed the Rs. 1,499 recharge. However, at the initial stage, the new option appears to be available in the Mumbai circle only.vodafone rs 1499 recharge gadgets 360 Vodafone

As we mentioned, the Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge competes against the Rs. 1,699 Jio recharge. The latter offers Jio subscribers with 1.5GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. This shows that the Jio recharge offers 182.5GB of additional data benefits over what is offered under the Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge.

Earlier this month, BSNL also launched the Rs. 1,312 recharge as its new year-long recharge option with 5GB data and unlimited voice calls for 365 days.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Vodafone India, Vodafone Rs 1499 recharge, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Supreme Court Seeks Government Response on Plans to Snoop on Citizens' Computers
Pricee
Vodafone Rs. 1,499 Recharge With 1GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls for 365 Days Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  2. OnePlus 7 Alleged Leak Shows a Notch-Free Sliding Design
  3. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Vivo Z3i Standard Edition With a 19:9 IPS LCD Panel Launched
  5. Watch the First Teaser for Game of Thrones’ Final Season, Out April 15
  6. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X to get Android Pie update Soon
  7. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature LPDDR5 RAM, More Camera Details Leaked
  9. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Price Said to Start as Low as Rs. 9,500
  10. Apple Considered Samsung, MediaTek to Supply 5G Modems for 2019 iPhones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.