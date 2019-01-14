Vodafone India has brought a Rs. 1,499 recharge to counter the Rs. 1,699 recharge offered by Reliance Jio. The new Vodafone recharge option brings benefits such as unlimited voice calling as well as 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day for as long as 365 days. The Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge also includes access to the Vodafone Play app to offer prepaid subscribers with free Live TV and movies while on-the-go. The Rs. 1,699 Reliance Jio recharge, on the other hand, offers 1.5GB data per day alongside unlimited voice call benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also recently launched the Rs. 1,312 recharge that comes as a competitor of the Jio offering.

Among other benefits, the Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge brings unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India and 1GB 4G/ 3G data per day for 365 days. The new recharge option also includes 100 SMS messages per day and free access to the Vodafone Play app.

The listing on the Vodafone site has confirmed the Rs. 1,499 recharge. However, at the initial stage, the new option appears to be available in the Mumbai circle only.

As we mentioned, the Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge competes against the Rs. 1,699 Jio recharge. The latter offers Jio subscribers with 1.5GB of 4G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 365 days. This shows that the Jio recharge offers 182.5GB of additional data benefits over what is offered under the Rs. 1,499 Vodafone recharge.

Earlier this month, BSNL also launched the Rs. 1,312 recharge as its new year-long recharge option with 5GB data and unlimited voice calls for 365 days.