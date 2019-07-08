Technology News
loading

Vodafone Rs. 139 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 2GB Less Data Benefit

The new Rs. 139 data benefit has been reduced from 5GB to 3GB.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Rs. 139 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 2GB Less Data Benefit

Vodafone has made iterations to one of its prepaid plans

Highlights
  • Vodafone Rs. 139 prepaid plan still offers unlimited calling benefits
  • Its data benefit has been reduced by 2GB to match Airtel’s Rs. 148 plan
  • The revised plan now offers 3GB data benefit, 300 SMSes as well

Vodafone introduced a new prepaid plan worth Rs. 139 in April this year, and it offered as much as 5GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. This plan has now reportedly been revised to offer less data to match Airtel's latest offering. Airtel launched the Rs. 148 prepaid plan a few days ago and it comes with 3GB of data offering. Now, Vodafone has reduced its Rs. 139 prepaid plan to offer the same 3GB data benefit as well.

Vodafone has revised its newly launched Rs. 139 prepaid plan to offer 3GB of 4G/ 3G data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 300 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. Earlier, the plan was launched with 5GB of data benefit for Vodafone prepaid subscribers. Telecom Talk reports that this revised plan is available only in select circles. In these circles, it is applicable to select users only. The report states that in some circles, it is available in an open market manner as well. In the Mumbai circle, the prepaid plan can be seen as available at the reduced 3GB data benefit currently.

Vodafone has reduced the data benefit to match with Airtel's new Rs. 148 prepaid offering. The Rs. 148 Airtel prepaid plan, as we mentioned, also offers 3GB data for 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

Other offerings from Vodafone in the same price range include the Rs. 119 prepaid plan that offers 1GB of data and unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 129 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data benefit with unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days. There's also a lucrative Rs. 169 recharge that offers 1GB per day data benefit, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, for the same validity of 28 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
PUBG Banned by Jordan Over 'Negative Effects'
Facebook, Twitter Not Invited for Trump's Social Media Summit: Report
Honor Smartphones
Vodafone Rs. 139 Prepaid Recharge Plan Revised to Offer 2GB Less Data Benefit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  2. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  3. Xiaomi Mi CC9e May Debut as Mi A3 Globally
  4. Jordan Bans Online Game PUBG Over 'Negative Effects'
  5. AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, Radeon RX 5700 Now on Sale, India Prices Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) With 5,100mAh Battery, 2GB RAM Launched
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India on July 17: Xiaomi
  8. Nokia 6.1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 8 Royale Pass Leak Tips New Skins, Emotes, and More
  10. LG W30 Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.