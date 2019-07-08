Vodafone introduced a new prepaid plan worth Rs. 139 in April this year, and it offered as much as 5GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. This plan has now reportedly been revised to offer less data to match Airtel's latest offering. Airtel launched the Rs. 148 prepaid plan a few days ago and it comes with 3GB of data offering. Now, Vodafone has reduced its Rs. 139 prepaid plan to offer the same 3GB data benefit as well.

Vodafone has revised its newly launched Rs. 139 prepaid plan to offer 3GB of 4G/ 3G data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 300 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days. Earlier, the plan was launched with 5GB of data benefit for Vodafone prepaid subscribers. Telecom Talk reports that this revised plan is available only in select circles. In these circles, it is applicable to select users only. The report states that in some circles, it is available in an open market manner as well. In the Mumbai circle, the prepaid plan can be seen as available at the reduced 3GB data benefit currently.

Vodafone has reduced the data benefit to match with Airtel's new Rs. 148 prepaid offering. The Rs. 148 Airtel prepaid plan, as we mentioned, also offers 3GB data for 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS messages per day.

Other offerings from Vodafone in the same price range include the Rs. 119 prepaid plan that offers 1GB of data and unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 129 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data benefit with unlimited calling for a validity of 28 days. There's also a lucrative Rs. 169 recharge that offers 1GB per day data benefit, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, for the same validity of 28 days.