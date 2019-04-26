Technology News

Vodafone New Rs. 139 Prepaid Plan Offers 5GB Data, Unlimited Calling for 28 Days

26 April 2019
Vodafone New Rs. 139 Prepaid Plan Offers 5GB Data, Unlimited Calling for 28 Days

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan

Vodafone has a new prepaid offering priced at Rs. 139

The new recharge reportedly offers 5GB data for 28 days

The pack also offers unlimited calling benefits

Vodafone has now introduced a new Rs. 139 recharge for its prepaid subscribers in India. The new offering reportedly brings 5GB of data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP, and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this prepaid recharge is 28 days and is available only in select circles. The prepaid recharge comes soon after the telco launched the Rs. 999 long-term validity plan with 12GB of data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and 365 days validity as well.

The Vodafone Rs. 139 prepaid recharge is offered only in select circles. Even in the select circles it is available, only a few users can see it, while other cannot. In some circles, it is available in an open market manner as well. Telecom Talk reports that the Rs. 139 prepaid recharge offers 5GB of 2G/ 3G/ 4G data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. On the website, the Rs. 139 plan is seen to be offering 2GB data for 28 days as well in some circles.

Vodafone recently also launched the Rs. 119 recharge plan in India with 1GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days. There's also the Rs. 169 recharge plan that offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days alongside giving access to the Vodafone Play app. However, unlike the Rs. 169 recharge, the newly emerged Rs. 119 recharge is limited to select circles and is not yet to be available as an open market plan.

Vodafone New Rs. 139 Prepaid Plan Offers 5GB Data, Unlimited Calling for 28 Days
