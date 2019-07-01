Technology News
Vodafone Revises Rs. 129 Prepaid Plan to Offer 2GB Data for 28 Days

Vodafone was earlier providing 1.5GB data with its Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 14:33 IST
Vodafone Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan is available in all the circles where the telco currently operates

Highlights
  • Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan has been listed online
  • It offers 2GB 2G/ 3G/ 4G data benefit
  • The plan takes on the Rs. 129 prepaid plan by Airtel

Vodafone has revised its Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan in India. With the latest revision, the Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan has now been upgraded to offer a total data benefit of 2GB. There are also unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The fresh move by Vodafone competes against Airtel's Rs. 129 recharge plan that recently received an update and started offering a total of 2GB data benefit for 28 days. The Rs. 129 Airtel recharge also offers unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day throughout the validity.

The revised Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan is valid in all the circles where the telco has its operations as per the listing on the Vodafone site. The plan offers 2GB of 2G/ 3G/ or 4G data instead of the previous 1.5GB data benefit.

Apart from the addition of 500MB data benefit, the Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan has no other changes. This means there are still unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls and 100 SMS messages per day for the 28 days validity. The operator has also bundled access to the Vodafone Play app to offer live TV, movies, and shows.

vodafone rs 129 prepaid recharge plan gadgets 360 Vodafone

Rs. 129 prepaid recharge plan has been listed on the Vodafone website

 

The revision of the Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid plan makes it a strong contender against the Rs. 129 Airtel prepaid recharge that received an update in May and currently offers 2GB data benefit alongside unlimited calls and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis for 28 days. Just like how Vodafone provides Vodafone Play app access, Airtel provides Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

Telecom Talk first spotted the revision of the Rs. 129 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the plan through the Vodafone website.

