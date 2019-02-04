NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Rs. 119 Recharge Plan Debuts With 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 28 Days

, 04 February 2019
Vodafone Rs. 119 Recharge Plan Debuts With 1GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls for 28 Days

Vodafone brings a Rs. 119 recharge plan in select circles initially

Highlights

  • Rs. 119 Vodafone recharge plan sits in line with the Rs. 169 recharge
  • The new offering is yet to be available as an open market plan
  • Rs. 169 recharge by Vodafone offered 1GB daily data benefits for 28 days

Vodafone India has started rolling out a Rs. 119 recharge plan with 1GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits for 28 days. The new plan comes closer to the Rs. 169 recharge plan that offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days alongside giving access to the Vodafone Play app. However, unlike the Rs. 169 recharge, the newly emerged Rs. 119 recharge is limited to select circles and is not yet to be available as an open market plan.

The Rs. 119 recharge plan is available to select users in Vodafone's 4G circles, reports Telecom Talk. The new plan is said to bring unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 1GB data throughout the validity of 28 days. The operator isn't providing any SMS benefits, unlike the Rs. 169 recharge plan that comes with 100 SMS messages on a daily basis.

Similar to the benefits given to Vodafone India subscribers, prepaid customers on the Idea Cellular network are also reported to have identical offerings through a Rs. 119 plan in circles such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Kerala circles.

We weren't able to independently verify the availability of the Rs. 119 recharge plan offered to Vodafone and Idea customers. We've reached out to Vodafone India to confirm the new development and will update this space accordingly.

To recall, Vodafone brought a Rs. 169 recharge late last year to offer its prepaid customers with 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. The Rs. 169 recharge plan is listed on Vodafone India's website.

Airtel also recently brought its Rs. 169 recharge plan with similar benefits to compete against Vodafone. However, Reliance Jio has its Rs. 149 recharge that comes with unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 1.5GB 4G data per day and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days.

Comments

