Vodafone Revises i-Roam FREE International Roaming Plans for Postpaid Subscribers

, 29 November 2018
Vodafone India has increased its international roaming plans for postpaid subscribers

Highlights

  • Vodafone India has hiked its international roaming plans
  • Postpaid subscribers now need to spend at least Rs. 599
  • Previously, the same plan was priced at Rs. 500

Vodafone India has silently hiked its i-Roam FREE international roaming plan rates for postpaid subscribers. With the latest change, the telco is now offering its international roaming plans at Rs. 599, Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 5,999. These are being revised from the previous i-Roam FREE international roaming plans of Rs. 500, Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 5,500. The new revision comes days after Vodafone announced discounts on its international roaming plans for a Visa Travel Prepaid card customers. It brought a discount worth Rs. 500 on the 10-day Vodafone iRoam FREE plan and Rs. 750 discount on the 30-day plan using a Visa Travel Prepaid card.

As we mentioned, Vodafone has increased its i-Roam FREE international roaming plans for postpaid users to Rs. 599, Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 5,999. It is reported that the operator increased its Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,500, and Rs. 5,500 on November 15 to Rs. 2,999, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 5,999, while the Rs. 500 plan revised to Rs. 599 on November 22. These changes are visible on the MyVodafone app.

The Rs. 599 i-Roam FREE international plan is valid for one day and includes 50 minutes of outgoing calling to the travelling country and India, while Rs. 2,999 plan comes with a validity of seven days and has 200 minutes for outgoing calls. It also offers free incoming calls, 25 text messages, and 2GB of data. Vodafone postpaid subscribers can also opt for the Rs. 3,999 plan for 10 days to get 300 minutes of outgoing calls to local country and India, whereas the Rs. 5,999 plan offers 28 days of validity and gives 500 minutes of outgoing calls, free incoming calls, 100 SMS messages, and 5GB of data.

vodafone iroam free international roaming packs rate hike gadgets 360 Vodafone India

Vodafone i-Roam FREE international roaming plan rates, before (left) and after (right)

 

Subscribers visiting select countries such as the US, UAE, and Singapore can also avail unlimited benefits, including unlimited data and voice calls. Vodafone is also claiming to offer "home-like rates" in 44 countries. The revised rates were first reported by TelecomTalk.

Unlike the revised offerings by Vodafone, Reliance Jio is offering international roaming along with unlimited incoming and outgoing voice calls, data, and SMS messages for one day at Rs. 575, seven days at Rs. 2,875, and 30 days at Rs. 5,751. These plans are applicable to 20 countries. However, there is also a global pack from Jio that offers benefits worth Rs. 1,211 at Rs. 1,101 for 28 days.

Back in June, Vodafone brought discounted international roaming plans specifically for the Visa Travel Prepaid card customers. It brought a Rs. 500 discount on the 10-day plan, while the 30-day plan comes with a discount of Rs. 750.

Comments

Further reading: Vodafone India, Vodafone, Vodafone i-Roam FREE
Vodafone Revises i-Roam FREE International Roaming Plans for Postpaid Subscribers
