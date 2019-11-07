Vodafone Idea on Thursday launched Vodafone RedX as its limited edition postpaid plan. Available at a monthly charge of Rs. 999, the Vodafone RedX plan is claimed to deliver up to 50 percent faster data speeds. It also offers benefits worth over Rs. 20,000. These include bundled international roaming services, premium customer service, access to airport lounges, and exclusive deals on smartphones. There are basic benefits such as unlimited voice calls, data access, and 100 SMS messages. The Vodafone RedX plan sits alongside the existing Vodafone Red plans.

The Vodafone RedX plan comes bundled with yearly subscriptions of Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Vodafone Play. Customers can also avail i-Roam Pack for seven days worth Rs. 2,999 for free when opting for the new Vodafone postpaid plan. Further, the telco claims that it will offer four airport lounge access that is capped at one access per quarter at both domestic and international airports in India and abroad.

For travellers, the Vodafone RedX is additionally touted to offer flat 15 percent discount on hotel bookings through Hotels.com. There is also a 10 percent discount on ticket bookings for select locations of attraction. Similarly, customers can avail an additional discount of five percent until January 31, 2020.

Vodafone also provides Vodafone RedX customers with special discounts on select Samsung phones available on the Samsung India online store. This offer valid for maximum of two purchases per customers for every six months.

In terms of general benefits, the Vodafone RedX postpaid plan brings unlimited local and STD voice calls as well as discounted ISD calls at 50 paise per minute. There are also 100 local, national, and roaming SMS messages per day as well as unlimited data with an FUP limit of 150GB per month. The telco also claims that it will offer 50 percent higher data speed over other postpaid plans. Furthermore, there is a premier customer service.

The Vodafone RedX postpaid plan is available alongside the existing Vodafone Red plans. Customers can pre-book the new plan through the Vodafone India website or My Vodafone app.

As per the terms and conditions available on the Vodafone India site, the RedX plan is for "limited customers on the basis of first come first serve". Customers pre-booking the new postpaid plan won't be able to cancel their request, and their existing plan will be migrated on or before November 25. Similarly, the minimum period of subscription to the Vodafone RedX plan is for six months, and the customer who wants to exist from the plan within six months of the enrolment date will be charged a minimum amount of Rs. 3,000, the company mentions on its terms and conditions page.