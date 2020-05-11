Technology News
loading

Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked by Rs. 100, Now Costs Rs. 1,099 per Month

The plan was launched in November 2019 for Rs. 999 per month.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 May 2020 15:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked by Rs. 100, Now Costs Rs. 1,099 per Month

RedX is the premium postpaid plan from Vodafone India

Highlights
  • Vodafone has increased the price of its RedX postpaid plan
  • It now costs Rs. 1,099 per month, with the same plan benefits
  • The plan was launched in November 2019 for Rs. 999 per month

Vodafone India, one of the two mobile operator network brands operated by Vodafone Idea Limited, has increased the rental price of its premium postpaid plan. Vodafone RedX, part of the Red series of postpaid plans from the operator, will now cost Rs. 1,099 per month, up from the original launch price of Rs. 999 - translating to a roughly 10 percent price hike. The plan benefits remain the same with only the price going up by Rs. 100. Other Red plans don't see any price change for now, with plans starting at Rs. 399 per month as listed on Vodafone's website.

The Vodafone RedX plan is the most expensive in the company's postpaid portfolio for regular customers, offering unlimited mobile data usage over and above unlimited calls to all networks within India, national roaming, and 100 SMS per month. Additional benefits include one year of Netflix, access to select international and domestic airport lounges, ISD calls to select countries at special rates, and free use of the iRoam 7 day pack worth Rs. 2,999 once per year. Other benefits are similar to those available on more affordable Red plans. The hike was first spotted by OnlyTech.

The Vodafone RedX plan was launched in November 2019. An odd aspect of this plan is that there is an ‘exit fee' of Rs. 3,000, which is applicable if a customer chooses to change to another plan or port out of Vodafone within six months of signing up for the plan. It isn't clear if the increased plan price of Rs. 1,099 is applicable only to new subscribers on the plan, or whether it will be applicable to existing subscribers as well.

Vodafone Idea Limited recently moved to bring all of its postpaid subscribers on Idea Nirvana postpaid plans under the Vodafone Red banner. Vodafone and Idea merged in 2018 to form the country's largest mobile operator, but the company has since fallen behind Airtel and Jio due to various reasons including a Supreme Court order to pay huge AGR dues.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Idea Limited, Vodafone RedX, Vodafone Red
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Tipped to Offer 120Hz ProMotion Display, Better Battery and Camera Features

Related Stories

Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked by Rs. 100, Now Costs Rs. 1,099 per Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  4. iPhone SE (2020) to Be Available for as Low as Rs. 38,900 With This Offer
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching on May 11: What We Know So Far
  7. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  8. 20 Hidden WhatsApp iPhone Tricks That Everyone Can Master
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  10. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked by Rs. 100, Now Costs Rs. 1,099 per Month
  2. iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max Tipped to Offer 120Hz ProMotion Display, Better Battery and Camera Features
  3. Vivo G1 5G With Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony PlayStation Store Suspended in Mainland China to Upgrade Security
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event for Season 6 Is Live; Exchange Gold for Epic Rewards
  6. Train Services Resume: How to Book Tickets Online on IRCTC Website, Mobile App
  7. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Now Available for Purchase in India: All You Need to Know
  9. iPhone SE (2020) Gets HDFC Bank Cashback Offer, Bringing Effective Price to Rs. 38,900
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC With 5G Support and 'Elite Gaming' Features Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com