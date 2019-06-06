Technology News
Vodafone Launches Red Together Postpaid Plans for Families, Offers Up to 200GB Data at Rs. 999

Vodafone Red Together postpaid plans bring one year of Amazon Prime subscription.

Updated: 6 June 2019 17:10 IST
Vodafone Launches Red Together Postpaid Plans for Families, Offers Up to 200GB Data at Rs. 999

Vodafone's new postpaid plan portfolio counters Airtel's postpaid plans that were updated recently

Highlights
  • Vodafone Rs. 999 plan brings 30GB data quota for each individual member
  • Vodafone also has Rs. 598 postpaid plan for two members
  • Individuals can pick the Rs. 399 or Rs. 499 postpaid plans

Vodafone Red Together portfolio has been upgraded with new postpaid plans for customers looking to have one single plan for their family. The new lineup includes a Rs. 999 postpaid plan with the ability to add up to five connections. The new postpaid plan brings 200GB data along with rollover support. Additionally, Vodafone offers one year of Amazon Prime as well as free access to the Vodafone Play app through the latest plan. The portfolio also includes the Rs. 598, Rs. 749, and Rs. 899 postpaid plans for families. There are also the Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 plans for individuals. All the new plans come with unlimited voice calling benefits. Notably, the new move makes the competition tougher for Airtel that recently upgraded its postpaid plan range.

Through the Rs. 999 postpaid plan, Vodafone is offering 200GB data in total. This means every individual member of the plan will get a quota of 30GB along with up to 40GB rollover and 80GB data for the head of the family with 200GB rollover. Thus, the rental per connection comes to Rs. 200.

The new portfolio also includes the Rs. 899 postpaid plan that is designed for four connections. It brings 70GB data for the primary member, while each family member gets 30GB data. Vodafone also has the Rs. 749 postpaid plan with support for three connections -- giving a quota of 30GB for every individual member and 60GB for the head of the family. Further, there is the Rs. 598 postpaid plan that offers 30GB data quota for two connections and 50GB data for the primary connection.

For individuals, Vodafone's postpaid portfolio has Rs. 499 plan with 75GB data and Rs. 399 plan with 40GB data.

Monthly rental 399 499 598 749 899 999
Number of connections 1 1 2 3 4 5
Primary member data quota 40GB 75GB 50GB 60GB 70GB 80GB
Each family member individual quota NA NA 30GB 30GB 30GB 30GB
Local/ STD/ national roaming calls Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

 

As we mentioned, the new Vodafone postpaid plans have unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. The plans also offer access to the Vodafone Play app and one year of Amazon Prime subscription. Similarly, there is free Mobile Shield that is touted to offer smartphone protection against physical and liquid damage specifically for the primary member.

"With the launch of the new Plans, being on Postpaid is not just convenient and simple but super economical for the entire family," said Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited, in a press statement.

The new Vodafone Red Together plans are competing against the updated Airtel postpaid plans that brought the notable Rs. 999 plan with the ability to add a total of five connections along with benefits such as 150GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits. The Airtel plans also offer a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Zee5.

Vodafone Red Together, Vodafone postpaid, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh
