Technology News

Vodafone Red iPhone Forever Plan Launched at Rs. 649, 90GB Data per Month in Tow

, 16 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Red iPhone Forever Plan Launched at Rs. 649, 90GB Data per Month in Tow

Rs. 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever plan offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls

Highlights

  • Rs. 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever plan also includes data rollover
  • The new plan has been listed on the Vodafone site
  • The iPhone Forever programme supports iPhone 5s and above models

Vodafone India has brought a Rs. 649 Red iPhone Forever plan that offers 90GB data along with data rollover and unlimited voice calls. The Rs. 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever postpaid plan also comes bundled with the iPhone Forever initiative that is designed to provide replacements, repairs, and upgrades for iPhone users. Vodafone Idea users can also leverage the iPhone Forever programme by opting for the newly launched Nirvana 649 postpaid plan. Catering to iPhone users, the programme supports iPhone 5s and above models and covers accidental physical damage.

Benefits of Vodafone Red iPhone plan

The Rs. 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever brings 90GB of data per month along with data rollover support for up to 200GB, as listed on the Vodafone website. The new postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Further, there are benefits such as Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play access.

However, what majorly makes the Rs. 649 Vodafone Red postpaid plan the unique offering in the bouquet is the bundling of the iPhone Forever programme. The programme is designed to offer replacements and repairs of iPhone models purchased under 18 months at a handling fee of Rs. 2,000 (excluding GST).rs 649 vodafone red iphone forever plan gadgets 360 Vodafone

Vodafone Red iPhone Forever plan comes with 90GB of data per month

 

Users can also avail upgrades using the new service by paying the differential cost, which is the cost of the new iPhone after deducting the depreciated value of the old model. Furthermore, the option to opt for an upgrade or repair can be availed on an iPhone model that is older than 18 months.

The iPhone Forever programme can also be availed by Idea Cellular users on Nirvana Rs. 649 plan. The plan also includes 90GB data and unlimited voice calls benefits.

However, the Idea Nirvana postpaid plan doesn't offer all the benefits of the Rs. 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever plan that includes Amazon Prime subscribers and access to Vodafone Play. iPhone users with the new Vodafone or Idea postpaid plan need to download the iPhone Forever app on their device to activate the programme.

Telecom Talk first spotted the arrival of the iPhone Forever programme for Vodafone and Idea subscribers. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the existence of the new postpaid plans.

Last week, Vodafone had introduced a new prepaid recharge pack for its consumers. Priced at Rs. 351, the new first recharge (FRC) comes with unlimited calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMS messages per day with a validity of 56 days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 649 Vodafone Red iPhone Forever plan, Vodafone iPhone Forever, iPhone Forever, Idea Nirvana Rs 649 plan, Vodafone Red, Vodafone, Idea
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto Z3 Play Now Receiving Android Pie Update: Report
Over 150 Mobile Manufacturing Units Set Up in India in Past 4 Years: CMR
Pricee
Vodafone Red iPhone Forever Plan Launched at Rs. 649, 90GB Data per Month in Tow
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9 to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Xiaomi Confirms
  2. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  4. Vivo V15 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Next Week
  5. Moto G7 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
  7. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Now Available in India at Rs. 9,999
  8. BSNL Says DoT Finalising Revival Proposal
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Reportedly Getting February 2019 Security Patch
  10. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.