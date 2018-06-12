Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Vodafone SuperPlans Prepaid Subscribers Get Free Access to Vodafone Play Live Streaming App

Vodafone SuperPlans Prepaid Subscribers Get Free Access to Vodafone Play Live Streaming App

 
, 12 June 2018
Highlights

  • Prepaid packs between Rs. 179 and Rs. 799 are eligible
  • The benefits were previously scheduled to end on June 30
  • Airtel, Idea, and Jio offer their versions of live TV streaming

Vodafone has reportedly revised its unlimited combo prepaid packs to now offer free access to Vodafone's Live TV service termed Vodafone Play. The free subscription will be applicable for the telecom operator's SuperPlans that have a price range of Rs. 179 all the way up to Rs. 799. This development comes after the validity for free access to Vodafone Play was scheduled to end on June 30 this year. Jio also offers its users with access to the Jio TV live streaming app.

The prepaid packs under Vodafone's SuperPlans offerings that will get bundled Vodafone Play benefits include the ones priced at Rs. 179, Rs. 199, Rs. 255, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 458, Rs. 509, Rs. 511, Rs. 549, Rs. 569, and, finally, Rs. 799. Apart from this, Telecom Talk reports that other user-specific packs might also be eligible for the offer. Do note that all postpaid plans priced above Rs. 399, part of Vodafone Red, are already eligible for 12 months free access to Vodafone Play.

In contrast, Airtel is also offering live TV streaming access to its subscribers until December 30, 2018. Even Idea Cellular, which is in process of a takeover by Vodafone, has certain live TV benefits for its customers. Lastly, Reliance Jio has had access to its entire suite of apps, including Jio TV, free for all of its prepaid and postpaid subscribers since launch.

Separately, Vodafone recently announced special tariff discounts on its international roaming prepaid packs for Visa Travel Prepaid card users. This offer entails a Rs. 500 discount on the 10-day pack and Rs. 750 savings on purchase of the 30-day international roaming offering from the Indian telco.

Comments

