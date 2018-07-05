NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Offers 50 Percent Discount on Amazon Prime Subscription to Prepaid Subscribers

 
, 05 July 2018
Vodafone Offers 50 Percent Discount on Amazon Prime Subscription to Prepaid Subscribers

Highlights

  • Amazon Prime membership can be availed at Rs. 499
  • Only prepaid subscribers aged between 18-24 are eligible
  • The offer can be availed through the MyVodafone app

Vodafone on Thursday announced a 50 percent discount for its prepaid subscribers when buying an Amazon Prime subscription. According to the offer, the telecom operator's prepaid subscribers between the age of 18-24 can avail a one-year Amazon Prime subscription at Rs. 499, down from the regular Rs. 999 price tag. Amazon Prime membership offers access to free one-day shipping and discounted same-day shipping on Amazon.in, Prime Video, and Prime Music. As part of Vodafone's youth offer for Amazon Prime, only prepaid users aged between 18 to 24 are eligible to avail this discount.

It can be availed by signing up on the MyVodafone app and paying the amount of Rs. 499 through the app's payment modes. Once done, users can sign in to their Amazon.in account to activate Prime membership on app or website.

The telecom giant also suggests availing the offer before July 16 to be be eligible for exclusive deals during Prime Day, a 36-hour sale that will be held on Amazon.in starting 12pm on July 16. Prime Day 2018 is expected to bring over 200 exclusive product launches, exclusive discounts, new titles on Prime Video, and contests on Prime Music.

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said, "We want to continue to make Amazon Prime more accessible to customers and partnering with Vodafone enables us to offer Prime at half the price, making it more affordable and convenient for young adults. The unique combination of shopping and entertainment benefits from Prime offers an incredible amount of value for members."

"In today's hyper-connected and digital world, youngsters are looking forward to new experiences. To facilitate these experiences we had launched Vodafone U, the digital only platform exclusively for our youth customers that enables them to maximize life with limited resources," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India. "In line with the Vodafone U philosophy of doing more with less we are excited to launch Youth Offer on Amazon Prime that gives our young customers affordable access to a robust library of exciting movies, videos, TV shows and music on-the-go and allows them to shop for their favourite products with free & fast doorstep delivery. Vodafone understands the need for a seamless entertainment and retail experience, and we invite our young customers to avail this exciting offer on our SuperNet 4G Network."

