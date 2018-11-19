Vodafone Offers 100 Percent Cashback on Unlimited Recharge Packs

Vodafone has launched a 100 percent cashback offer on select unlimited prepaid recharge packs, taking on the likes of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The 100 percent cashback will be provided in the form of multiple vouchers each at a value of Rs. 50 via the MyVodafone app. The offer is valid in most Vodafone circles and can be availed through unlimited recharge packs of Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 unlimited recharge packs. All three recharges notably offer 1.4GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling - along with distinct validity.

To avail the new cashback offer, Vodafone prepaid customers need to pick Rs. 399, Rs. 458, or Rs. 509 recharge. The cashback will be provided through a total of eight Rs. 50 vouchers if a Rs. 399 recharge has proceeded through the MyVodafone app. Similarly, for the Rs. 458 recharge, customers will get nine vouchers worth Rs. 50 each or ten vouchers of preferring the Rs. 509 recharge. It is worth noting here that the 100 percent cashback benefit through the vouchers will be given only once. This means you won't get any cashback vouchers for future recharges. Also, only one voucher can be used for a single subsequent recharge. New Vodafone customers cannot avail the cashback offer on their first recharge.

To see how many vouchers you've availed through the cashback offer, you can visit the My Vouchers section from the MyVodafone app. The offer is available until December 15 and is valid in select Vodafone circles, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Tamil Nadu among others. However, as Telecom Talk reports, the offer is available only for some denominations in some circles. This means if you're in the Chennai telecom circle, you won't get the cashback on the Rs. 509 prepaid recharge, though the offer is valid on all the three unlimited prepaid recharge options in Delhi-NCR. The denomination of the recharge packs come under the cashback offer is also not identical in some of the eligible Vodafone circles. This means you won't be able to get the same Rs. 399, Rs. 458, and Rs. 509 recharge options across all the eligible circles. Therefore, the cashback is applicable as per the tariffs available locally in some Vodafone circles.

Similar to the 100 percent cashback offer from Vodafone, Reliance Jio provides similar vouchers through the MyJio app. Airtel also in May brought its 'My Coupons' feature to take on Jio's 'My Vouchers'. The telco also announced a 100 percent cashback on the first recharge of Rs. 399 and Rs. 448 as an introductory offer.