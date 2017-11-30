Vodafone India on Thursday announced a new partnership with Micromax, where it will offer cashbacks on various entry-level Micromax 4G smartphones. The new offers follow on the first partnership between Vodafone and Micromax last month, when Vodafone offered a cashback on the Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra to bring its effective price to Rs. 999. Notably, the trend of announcing an 'effective price' when taking into account cashbacks was started by Reliance Jio in July, when it launched the Jio Phone at an effective price of Rs. 0.

Getting back to the offers announced on Thursday - Vodafone is offering cashbacks on four Micromax phones, specifically, the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, Micromax Bharat 3, Micromax Bharat 4, and Micromax Canvas 1. To avail the offer, existing and new customers will need to purchase any of the above listed smartphones, and then make recharges (any denomination) totaling up to at least Rs. 150 per month for 36 months. At the end of the first 18 months, customers will get a cashback of Rs. 900, and after the next 18 months, they will get a cashback of Rs. 1,300. This takes the total cashbacks to Rs. 2,200, and both cashbacks will be credited to the subscriber's Vodafone M-Pesa wallet.



Getting down to the specifics - as can be seen in the table below, the Micromax Bharat 2 Plus has been announced with an MOP of Rs. 3,749, which after subtracting the total cashback over 3 years gets an effective price of Rs. 1,549. The Micromax Bharat 3 on the other hand, has an announced MOP of Rs. 4,499, bringing the effective price to Rs. 2,299. The Micromax Bharat 4, which has an announced MOP of Rs. 4,999, will get an effective price of Rs. 2,799 after cashback. Finally, the Micromax Canvas 1, with an MOP of Rs. 5,999, will get an effective price of Rs. 3,799.

Speaking about the offer, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "This is an initiative to democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. Recently through our partnership with Micromax we launched the most affordable smartphone in the country at a very attractive price of Rs 999/-. We are now giving more options to our customers to choose from by bringing four more entry level Micromax 4G smartphones within the special cash back offer. We hope that this will encourage and enable several million phone users to upgrade to a smartphone and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G. "