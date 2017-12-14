Vodafone Launches Rs. 179 Pack With Unlimited Data and Calls

Vodafone is providing users with unlimited data and calls with its new Rs. 179 prepaid pack. The validity of this recharge is 28 days, and the customers get calls to all networks – including roaming – across the country. However, this plan is available only in Bihar and Jharkhand circles for now. This comes soon after the operator launched a Rs. 176 pack for prepaid users that provided bundled calls and 1GB data per day, along with access to Vodafone Play app.

However, there are a few caveats the buyers need to be aware of with the Rs. 179 plan. Firstly, the unlimited data is available at 2G speeds only, not 3G or 4G. Secondly, the ‘unlimited’ calls are have daily and weekly caps on them – a user only gets 250 minutes of free calls in a day and 1,000 minutes in a week. Beyond this, calls will be charged at 30 paisa per minute. Thirdly, the user is allowed to call a maximum of 300 unique numbers in the validity period; if they cross this figure, the calls will then be charged at 30 paisa per minute.

In a statement, Rajshekhar Metgud, Business Head - Bihar and Jharkhand, Vodafone India, said, “We are delighted to introduce Vodafone Super Plan with the key objective of offering a pocket friendly plan that will appeal to our prepaid customers in Bihar & Jharkhand.The new offer will enable them to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone Internet experience on our best network ever. On behalf of entire Vodafone team, I also wish citizens of the region a very happy festive season.”

Like other telecom operators, Vodafone has been rather busy to keep Jio on its toes. On Tuesday, it upgraded the Rs. 349 plan to offer 2GB data per day, up from 1.5GB daily allocation. Last week, it launched as many as five plans in one go in Tamil Nadu circle.