Vodafone Idea Prepaid Customers Can Now Use Voice-Based Recharge Option at Retail Outlets

The voice-based contactless recharge option works via Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect retailer app.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 May 2020 13:46 IST
Vodafone Idea recently relaunched its double data offer on a pan-India basis

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea with the feature hopes to curb the spread of coronavirus
  • Customers usually type in their prepaid number in retailer’s phone
  • Voice-based feature supports Hindi and English language

Vodafone Idea is introducing a voice-based contactless recharge option for Vodafone and Idea prepaid customers that can be used at retail outlets. Although the company offers recharge option to prepaid users through the respective Vodafone and Idea apps, many customers still rely on retailers for recharging their prepaid mobile number. With the voice-based recharge option, the company is looking at ways to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The voice-based contactless recharge option works via Vodafone Idea's Smart Connect retailer app that retailers use to recharge Vodafone and Idea accounts.

How does the voice-based contactless recharge option at retail stores work?

Typically, when a Vodafone or Idea customer comes to a retail outlet for prepaid recharge, the retailer often hands over a phone (with the Smart Connect Retailer App opened) to the customer to type in their mobile number that ensures accuracy. With the new voice-based contactless recharge option, customers can simply speak out the ten-digit mobile number that will be captured by the Google voice assistant on Vodafone Idea's Smart Connect retailer app. The company claims that the Google voice-enabled feature on the app will be able to capture the command (or the prepaid mobile number in the case) from a distance of up to ten feet.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea stated that the voice-based recharge feature supports both English and Hindi languages and "can take commands of mobile number in different variations as well." More languages will be rolled out in a phased manner, the company said. As mentioned, the development from the company comes at a time when other companies are looking at ways to resume operations whilst keeping social distancing norms in mind. The central government recently relaxed several lockdown norms for areas marked as Orange and Green zones amid coronavirus pandemic.

"As retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores," Vodafone Idea said in a statement. “In order to facilitate contactless recharges, Smart Connect is now enabled with voice-based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea recently relaunched its double data offer on a pan-India basis. According to the company, double data offer brings 2GB of additional high-speed daily data benefits with the Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699 prepaid plans for all telecom circles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone, Idea, Prepaid recharge, Voice based recharge, Coronavirus
