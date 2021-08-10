Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced a new multi-connection offering called RedX Family Plan, with two options priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,299 per month providing benefits like unlimited calls and unlimited data. The Rs. 1,699 RedX postpaid plan comes with a three-member connection benefit, whereas the Rs. 2,299 RedX postpaid plan offers a five-member connection. These new RedX Family Plan offerings it alongside the Rs. 1,099 RedX postpaid plan that also offers unlimited data and calls, but only allows a single connection.

The new Vi Rs. 1,699 RedX Family Plan offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. It brings along unlimited data benefits and 3,000 SMS messages per month. Additional benefits include one-year Amazon Prime membership, one-year Netflix subscription, one-year Hotstar VIP subscription, access to Vi Movies and TV VIP, access to international and domestic airport lounges (four times a year), seven days international roaming pack worth Rs. 2,999, and ISD calls to USA and Canada at Rs. 0.50/ min, UK at Rs. 3/ min. It offers special rates to over 14 countries.

Vi's Rs. 2,299 RedX Family Plan offers the same benefits but allows for five-member connections in total. For these postpaid RedX plans, Vi has brought in a lock-in period of six months. This means users have to be subscribed to these plans for at least six months, and if they plan to leave before the lock-in period is over, users will have to pay an exit fee of Rs. 3,000. These new plans are live on the company site.

Freelance journalist Bala Yogesh adds that Vodafone Idea (Vi) has removed the Rs. 799 family postpaid plan from its portfolio. Family plans start from Rs. 699 and this base plan offers two-member connections. Vodafone Idea has reportedly also hiked the price of Rs. 199 add-on plans for new users and is offering it at Rs. 249 instead. These moves could likely be to increase average revenue per user (ARPU), a move being made in the prepaid segment as well.