Vi RedX Family Plan With Up to Five Member Connections Launched

Vi new RedX Family postpaid plans are priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,299.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 August 2021 12:50 IST
Vi RedX Family postpaid plan users have to continue using the plans for at least six months

Highlights
  • Vi Rs. 2,299 RedX Family yplan offers five-member connection
  • Vi Rs. 1,699 RedX Family plan offers three-member connection
  • Vi has reportedly removed the Rs. 799 family postpaid plan

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced a new multi-connection offering called RedX Family Plan, with two options priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,299 per month providing benefits like unlimited calls and unlimited data. The Rs. 1,699 RedX postpaid plan comes with a three-member connection benefit, whereas the Rs. 2,299 RedX postpaid plan offers a five-member connection. These new RedX Family Plan offerings it alongside the Rs. 1,099 RedX postpaid plan that also offers unlimited data and calls, but only allows a single connection.

The new Vi Rs. 1,699 RedX Family Plan offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. It brings along unlimited data benefits and 3,000 SMS messages per month. Additional benefits include one-year Amazon Prime membership, one-year Netflix subscription, one-year Hotstar VIP subscription, access to Vi Movies and TV VIP, access to international and domestic airport lounges (four times a year), seven days international roaming pack worth Rs. 2,999, and ISD calls to USA and Canada at Rs. 0.50/ min, UK at Rs. 3/ min. It offers special rates to over 14 countries.

Vi's Rs. 2,299 RedX Family Plan offers the same benefits but allows for five-member connections in total. For these postpaid RedX plans, Vi has brought in a lock-in period of six months. This means users have to be subscribed to these plans for at least six months, and if they plan to leave before the lock-in period is over, users will have to pay an exit fee of Rs. 3,000. These new plans are live on the company site.

Freelance journalist Bala Yogesh adds that Vodafone Idea (Vi) has removed the Rs. 799 family postpaid plan from its portfolio. Family plans start from Rs. 699 and this base plan offers two-member connections. Vodafone Idea has reportedly also hiked the price of Rs. 199 add-on plans for new users and is offering it at Rs. 249 instead. These moves could likely be to increase average revenue per user (ARPU), a move being made in the prepaid segment as well.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ether Rocks: Digital Rock Paintings Fetching Six-Digit Figures on Ethereum Blockchain
Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges

Read in: हिंदी
