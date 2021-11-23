Vodafone Idea (Vi) has also introduced a price hike on several of its prepaid plans, following Airtel's similar announcement just a day ago, for the same reasons of increasing the average revenue per user (ARPU). The new tariff rates will come into effect from November 25 in India. Vi has introduced a price hike of up to Rs. 500 on prepaid packs. Data top ups to unlimited voice bundles have seen a price hike. Even the base level Rs. 79 voice pack sees a hike of Rs. 20, and will be priced at Rs. 99.

While announcing the new tariff rates, Vi says that this will start the process of ARPU (average revenue per user) improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry. The most premium Rs. 2,399 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 2,899 from November 25. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling for a validity of 365 days. An increase of Rs. 500 has been introduced on this plan.

Several other Vi prepaid plans see a price hike. For instance, the Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 1,799 moving forward. The benefits of 24GB data, 2,600 SMS messages, unlimited calling, and 365 days validity remain the same. Similarly, the Rs. 699 Vi prepaid plan will now be priced at Rs. 839 and the Rs. 599 prepaid pack will now be priced at Rs. 719. The former offers 2GB daily data while the latter offers 1.5GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited calling. Even the Rs. 379 Vi prepaid plan that offers 84 days validity, unlimited calling, 1,000 SMS messages, and 6GB data will now be priced at Rs. 459 for India subscribers.

The 56-day validity plans, priced at Rs. 449 and Rs. 399, will now be available at Rs. 539 and Rs. 479. The former offers 2GB daily data apart from other benefits, while the latter offers 1.5GB daily data apart from other benefits. Four 28-day validity voice bundles have also seen a price increase. They are now priced at Rs. 179, Rs. 269, Rs. 299, and Rs. 359 instead of Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, and Rs. 299, respectively.

The Vi tariffed voice plan of Rs. 79 will now be priced at Rs. 99. Benefits remain to be Rs. 99 talk time, 200MB data, 1p/sec voice tariff, and 28 days validity. Data top ups of Rs. 48, Rs. 98, Rs. 251, and Rs. 351 see a price hike too, and are now priced at Rs. 58, Rs. 118, Rs. 298, and Rs. 418, respectively.