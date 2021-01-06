Vodafone Idea (Vi) has once again topped Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) voice call quality charts, this time for the month of December. The telecom operator had come out on top in November as well, trumping BSNL, which offered the best call quality in October. Idea in particular, offered the best voice call quality in December with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5. Vodafone came in second with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. Vodafone and Idea recently merged to form one entity, Vi, and have merged prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

TRAI's voice call quality data can be accessed through MyCall dashboard on the official site. The December 2020 data is now live on the dashboard, and it shows that the Idea and Vodafone both outperformed other telecom operators like Airtel, BSNL, and Jio. While Idea and Vodafone had the highest average rating in voice call quality, BSNL and Reliance Jio came in a joint second with an average rating of 3.9. Airtel scored the lowest at 3.1 out of 5. This data is based on user feedback.

Overall, 86.84 percent users experienced satisfactory voice quality, 8.39 percent experienced poor voice quality, and 4.77 percent experienced calls drops. In terms of indoor call quality, Vodafone received a 4.4 rating while the outdoor call quality was rated at just 3.6. Idea, on the other hand, got 4.9 for indoor and for outdoor call quality. BSNL got 3.8 rating for indoor call quality and 4.3 for outdoor call quality. Reliance Jio scored 3.9 for indoor and outdoor call quality. Airtel scored the lowest at 3.1 for indoor and outdoor call quality both.

In the month of November, Idea was at the top with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 and Vodafone followed with 4.6 out of 5. BSNL was next with 4.1 out of 5 and both Airtel and Reliance Jio trailing with a 3.8 out of 5 rating. BSNL's call quality ratings dropped a little from November to December, with the average rating going down from 4.1 out of 5 to 3.9 out of 5.

