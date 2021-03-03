Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 51, Rs. 301 Prepaid Recharge Packs With Health Insurance Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 51, Rs. 301 Prepaid Recharge Packs With Health Insurance Benefits

In addition to insurance benefits, the Rs. 51 Vi prepaid recharge pack brings 500 SMS messages and the Rs. 301 prepaid pack includes 1.5GB daily data as well as unlimited voice calls.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2021 16:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 51, Rs. 301 Prepaid Recharge Packs With Health Insurance Benefits

Vi is offering health insurance benefits with Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 prepaid packs

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 prepaid packs
  • The operator has tied up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance
  • The new packs come with 28 days of validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to launch the Rs. 51 SMS and Rs. 301 Combo prepaid recharge packs with health insurance benefits. The two packs cover Rs. 1,000 worth of hospitalisation expenses per day on medical exigencies including COVID-19 for up to 10 days per event, and Rs. 2,000 per day on ICU expenses. The insurance benefits are available for an age group between 18 and 55 years. While the Rs. 51 Vi prepaid recharge pack is provided as an add-on pack that can be added to an existing pack, the Rs. 301 recharge pack can be applied as a standalone prepaid plan.

Called ‘Vi Hospicare', Both Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 Vi prepaid recharge packs come with the same list of health insurance benefits. With both packs, users will be covered for Rs. 1,000 worth of hospitalisation expenses per day for up to 10 days. The packs also include the Rs. 2,000 daily insurance benefit for ICU treatment that can be extended by 28 days on every continuous recharge.

The health insurance coverage offered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance is claimed to be applicable for all major hospitals, including government hospitals as well as private allopathy and AYUSH hospitals. Vi customers will be able to claim the benefit by showing a scanned copy of their discharge certificate, which will then be verified, the telecom operator said.

In addition to the health insurance benefits, the Rs. 51 Vi prepaid recharge pack brings 500 SMS messages for 28 days. The Rs. 301 Vi prepaid recharge pack, on the other hand, includes 1.5GB daily data along with 2GB additional data as well as unlimited voice calls. Both Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 recharge packs come with 28 days of validity.

The insurance benefits are notably applicable to customers between 18-55 years of age and in sound health. The customers are also required to not have a hazardous occupation. Vi has provided the terms and conditions on a dedicated page.

Similar to Vi, Airtel collaborated with HDFC Life Insurance to offer health insurance benefits with some of its prepaid recharge packs in the past.

Check out our Mobile Recharge Plans page to find out the best-suited plan for your mobile operator.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vi, Rs 51 Vi recharge, Rs 301 Vi recharge
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix See What’s Next India — the 9 Most Exciting Announcements for 2021

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 51, Rs. 301 Prepaid Recharge Packs With Health Insurance Benefits
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  3. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  4. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Netflix India Unveils 15 Series for 2021, Including 5 New TV Shows
  10. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies
  2. Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss
  3. Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report
  5. Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More
  6. Truecaller Launches Guardians Personal Safety App That Allows Location-Sharing With Specific Contacts
  7. WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature
  8. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
  9. Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official
  10. Amazon Prime Video Asked by Bombay High Court to Take Down Telugu Film 'V' in Defamation Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com