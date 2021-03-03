Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to launch the Rs. 51 SMS and Rs. 301 Combo prepaid recharge packs with health insurance benefits. The two packs cover Rs. 1,000 worth of hospitalisation expenses per day on medical exigencies including COVID-19 for up to 10 days per event, and Rs. 2,000 per day on ICU expenses. The insurance benefits are available for an age group between 18 and 55 years. While the Rs. 51 Vi prepaid recharge pack is provided as an add-on pack that can be added to an existing pack, the Rs. 301 recharge pack can be applied as a standalone prepaid plan.

Called ‘Vi Hospicare', Both Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 Vi prepaid recharge packs come with the same list of health insurance benefits. With both packs, users will be covered for Rs. 1,000 worth of hospitalisation expenses per day for up to 10 days. The packs also include the Rs. 2,000 daily insurance benefit for ICU treatment that can be extended by 28 days on every continuous recharge.

The health insurance coverage offered by Aditya Birla Health Insurance is claimed to be applicable for all major hospitals, including government hospitals as well as private allopathy and AYUSH hospitals. Vi customers will be able to claim the benefit by showing a scanned copy of their discharge certificate, which will then be verified, the telecom operator said.

In addition to the health insurance benefits, the Rs. 51 Vi prepaid recharge pack brings 500 SMS messages for 28 days. The Rs. 301 Vi prepaid recharge pack, on the other hand, includes 1.5GB daily data along with 2GB additional data as well as unlimited voice calls. Both Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 recharge packs come with 28 days of validity.

The insurance benefits are notably applicable to customers between 18-55 years of age and in sound health. The customers are also required to not have a hazardous occupation. Vi has provided the terms and conditions on a dedicated page.

Similar to Vi, Airtel collaborated with HDFC Life Insurance to offer health insurance benefits with some of its prepaid recharge packs in the past.

