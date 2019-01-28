NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vodafone Idea Ties Up With Sun NXT to Offer South Indian Content to Users

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Ties Up With Sun NXT to Offer South Indian Content to Users

Vodafone Idea customers will now get access to over 50,000 hours of content available on Sun NXT

Highlights

  • Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps will feature Sun NXT content
  • Vodafone Idea customers will also get access to Sun TV channels
  • Sun NXT has over 30 live TV channels and 4,000 movies

Vodafone Idea on Monday announced its strategic partnership with Sun TV Network to leverage its OTT platform Sun NXT. With the new partnership, over 50,000 hours of content exclusively featured on Sun NXT, will be served to Vodafone Idea customers, the operator said in a statement. The regional content available on Sun NXT will be available to Vodafone Idea customers through the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps. The OTT platform notably caters to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam audiences.

By partnering with Sun TV, Vodafone Idea has expanded the bouquet of regional content on the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps. The operator said that Sun NXT would bring over 30 live TV channels, 4,000 movies, and a list of TV shows, music videos, and short format content through the native apps. Vodafone Idea customers will get access to TV channels such as Sun TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV, and Surya TV among others in addition to popular movies and TV shows in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam via Sun NXT access available on the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps.

"We are delighted to partner with Sun TV Network to provide enriched entertainment to our customers by offering high-quality regional content on Vodafone & Idea's Mobile apps," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, in a statement. "When it comes to content, we are singularly focused on providing entertainment to our customers keeping in mind their consumption, language, and culture. We believe that video and vernacular are the new growth drivers in digital content consumption today, especially in markets of South India. Regional content creates affinity amongst the consumers."

Launched in June 2017, Sun NXT has emerged as one of the leading OTT platforms for South Indian viewers. It brought movies such as 96, Ratsasan, Tik-tik-tik, Raajakumara, Tagaru, Agnyaathavaasi, Jai Lava Kusha, Uncle, and Abrahaminte Santhathikal. There are also TV shows such as Nayagi, Lakshmi Stores, Chandrakumari, Kalyana Veedu, and Kanmani. All these titles are likely to reach new viewers through the latest deal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Play, Idea Movies and TV app, Sun TV Network, Sun NXT, Vodafone
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air Bluetooth Earbuds With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Android 9 Pie Update in India
Pricee
Vodafone Idea Ties Up With Sun NXT to Offer South Indian Content to Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Price Starts at Rs. 7,990
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Set to Be Revealed
  3. Realme C1 (2019) With 32GB Storage, Up to 3GB RAM Launched in India
  4. Some OnePlus 6T Users Are Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
  5. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  7. How to Record a Call on iPhone or Android Phone for Free
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  10. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.