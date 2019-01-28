Vodafone Idea on Monday announced its strategic partnership with Sun TV Network to leverage its OTT platform Sun NXT. With the new partnership, over 50,000 hours of content exclusively featured on Sun NXT, will be served to Vodafone Idea customers, the operator said in a statement. The regional content available on Sun NXT will be available to Vodafone Idea customers through the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps. The OTT platform notably caters to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam audiences.

By partnering with Sun TV, Vodafone Idea has expanded the bouquet of regional content on the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps. The operator said that Sun NXT would bring over 30 live TV channels, 4,000 movies, and a list of TV shows, music videos, and short format content through the native apps. Vodafone Idea customers will get access to TV channels such as Sun TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV, and Surya TV among others in addition to popular movies and TV shows in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam via Sun NXT access available on the Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps.

"We are delighted to partner with Sun TV Network to provide enriched entertainment to our customers by offering high-quality regional content on Vodafone & Idea's Mobile apps," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, in a statement. "When it comes to content, we are singularly focused on providing entertainment to our customers keeping in mind their consumption, language, and culture. We believe that video and vernacular are the new growth drivers in digital content consumption today, especially in markets of South India. Regional content creates affinity amongst the consumers."

Launched in June 2017, Sun NXT has emerged as one of the leading OTT platforms for South Indian viewers. It brought movies such as 96, Ratsasan, Tik-tik-tik, Raajakumara, Tagaru, Agnyaathavaasi, Jai Lava Kusha, Uncle, and Abrahaminte Santhathikal. There are also TV shows such as Nayagi, Lakshmi Stores, Chandrakumari, Kalyana Veedu, and Kanmani. All these titles are likely to reach new viewers through the latest deal.