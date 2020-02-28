Vodafone Idea has sought fixing minimum tariffs for mobile data at Rs. 35 per GB, which is about 7 time the current rate, and for calls at 6 paise per minute along with monthly charges from April 1, to help it pay statutory dues. The company in the past few weeks has revealed financial woes including massive losses, owing to falling market share and the payment of AGR dues to the government.

Struggling to clear adjusted gross revenue dues of Rs. 53,000 crores to comply with a Supreme Court order, the loss-making telco has sought 18 years time to clear the dues, including a three-year moratorium on payment of interest and penalty, according to official sources.

In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications, the company said it wants minimum price of data should be fixed at Rs. 35 per gigabyte and minimum monthly connection charge at Rs. 50 from April 1, 2020. Current mobile internet prices are in the range of Rs. 4-5 per GB.

According to the source, Vodafone Idea wants minimum price of outgoing calls should be fixed at 6 paise per minute.

The demand to raise call and Internet rates from Vodafone Idea comes within three months of the company raising rates by up to 50 percent, alongside other operators including Airtel and Jio in the market.