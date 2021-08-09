Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced double data benefit and Zee5 subscription with one of its popular prepaid plan. The Rs. 449 prepaid plan is now listed with 4GB daily data benefit, instead of the earlier 2GB daily data offering. In addition, the Vi prepaid plan also bundles Zee5 premium subscription, which is a new offering. The new benefits with the Rs. 449 prepaid plan could be a move to lure existing customers to stay on board. Vi app has added the new benefits and is displaying them in a banner.

These additions were first spotted by Telecom Talk. Vi is now offering 4GB daily data with the Rs. 449 prepaid plan, instead of the earlier mentions 2GB daily data. In the additional benefits section, the prepaid plan also lists one-year Zee5 Premium subscription alongside night free data (12am to 6am), weekend data rollover, and Vi Movies & TV app subscription. Vi Rs. 449 prepaid plan continues to offer truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 56 days.

Vi has recently introduced Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan on its website and app with benefits including 25GB data access and unlimited voice calling. The plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 30 days. Further, the Rs. 267 prepaid plan brings access to the Vi Movies and TV app.