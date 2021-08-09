Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription

Technology News
Vi is now offering 4GB daily data with the Rs. 449 prepaid plan.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 August 2021 14:56 IST
Vi Rs. 449 plan continues to offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day

Highlights
  • The new benefits are showing up on the Vi app
  • Vi Rs. 449 prepaid plan validity is 56 days
  • Vi Rs. 449 prepaid plan also offers weekend data rollover benefits

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced double data benefit and Zee5 subscription with one of its popular prepaid plan. The Rs. 449 prepaid plan is now listed with 4GB daily data benefit, instead of the earlier 2GB daily data offering. In addition, the Vi prepaid plan also bundles Zee5 premium subscription, which is a new offering. The new benefits with the Rs. 449 prepaid plan could be a move to lure existing customers to stay on board. Vi app has added the new benefits and is displaying them in a banner.

These additions were first spotted by Telecom Talk. Vi is now offering 4GB daily data with the Rs. 449 prepaid plan, instead of the earlier mentions 2GB daily data. In the additional benefits section, the prepaid plan also lists one-year Zee5 Premium subscription alongside night free data (12am to 6am), weekend data rollover, and Vi Movies & TV app subscription. Vi Rs. 449 prepaid plan continues to offer truly unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 56 days.

Birla stepped down as the Non-Executive Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Vodafone Idea. In a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Birla said, “Without immediate active support from the government on the three issues by July, the financial situation of VIL will come to an "irretrievable point of collapse.” He even offered to hand over his stake in debt-laden VIL to the government.

Vi has recently introduced Rs. 267 prepaid recharge plan on its website and app with benefits including 25GB data access and unlimited voice calling. The plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day and comes with a validity of 30 days. Further, the Rs. 267 prepaid plan brings access to the Vi Movies and TV app.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Idea, Vi, Vi Prepaid Plans, Vi Rs 449 Prepaid Plans
Tasneem Akolawala
