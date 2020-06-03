Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 prepaid plan is now available in many more circles across the country. The new prepaid data plan was announced just a few days ago, and at the time of launch, it was visible in circles like Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala. However, the availability of the data pack has now been expanded to many more circles, including Mumbai and Delhi. This new Rs. 251 prepaid pack is available for subscribers of Vodafone and Idea both.

The Rs. 251 data pack from Vodafone Idea is now live in more circles in India. This includes Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal. Gadgets 360 was able to spot the plan in all of the above mentioned circles. We spotted that the Idea Mumbai circle still does not list the Rs. 251 prepaid plan but that should change soon, given that the plan is live in the Vodafone Mumbai prepaid circle. The prepaid plan is live on the Vodafone website as well as the Idea website. The plan is now available on a total of 18 circles in India. At the time of writing, the plan was still not visible in circles like UP West, Rajasthan, North East, Karnataka, and Assam. OnlyTech was the first to spot this development.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Receive Rs. 99 Refund After Wrongful International Roaming Charges

To recall, the Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 data pack offers 50GB of total data for a validity of 28 days. As mentioned, this is just a data pack and does not come bundled with talk time or SMS benefits. There are no other add-on benefits with this plan as well. The Rs. 251 data pack acts as a breather for subscribers who exhausted their data and want more. For those who need talk time and SMS benefits will have to add another recharge to their account.

WeTransfer Blocked: Five Alternatives That Allow Large File Transfers for Free

Vodafone Idea offers a host of combo plans that offer data, talktime, SMS, and other variable benefits – all in one. These plans start from as low as Rs. 299 and go up to Rs. 2,399. The Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 2GB daily data benefit, Zee5 subscription, and Vodafone Play subscription for a period of 28 days. This plan is currently running the double data offer wherein users get 2GB additional daily data benefit for free.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.