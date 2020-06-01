Technology News
Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 251 Data Pack in Select Circles, Offers 50GB Data for 28 Days

Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 data pack is listed in circles like Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 June 2020 12:07 IST
Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 pack is live in the Gurjarat circle

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea new data pack comes with 28 days validity
  • This pack doesn’t come bundled with talk time, SMS benefits
  • Idea customers also get the new pack benefits

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs. 251 data pack in select circles across India. The new prepaid plan offers 50GB of total data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan competes with Airtel's Rs. 251 data pack that offers the same amount of data; however its validity is tied in with your current pack. Reliance Jio also offers a similar Rs. 251 prepaid data pack and it also offers 50GB of total data with a validity of 30 days.

The Vodafone Idea Rs. 251 data pack has been listed in a few circles in India. This includes Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala for now. The new Rs. 251 data pack offers 50GB of total data for a validity of 28 days. As mentioned, this is just a data pack and does not come bundled with talk time or SMS benefits. There are no other add-on benefits with this plan as well. The Rs. 251 data pack acts as a breather for subscribers who exhausted their data and want more. The new plan is live on the Vodafone and Idea websites. The new pack was first spotted by OnlyTech.

Vodafone Idea Says ‘No Proposal' Before Board on Stake Sale to Google

To help ease woes of feature phone users during the lockdown, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Paytm to allow for recharge without having to go to a physical store, or using mobile data. This new technique is based on the NPCI's payment service *99#, which works on the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) channel. For this to work, feature phone users must have a UPI ID that is already registered with BHIM UPI.

Vodafone Idea, Paytm Introduce UPI-Based Recharge Method for Feature Phone Users: How to Use It

The telecom operator recently also introduced a Rs. 29 prepaid recharge plan that brings Rs. 20 talk time for making voice calls and SMS messages and 100MB high-speed data allocation for 14 days. Vodafone is charging a call rate of Rs. 2.5 paise per second for all local and national calls.

