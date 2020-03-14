Technology News
Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched

Vodafone offers complimentary subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee5 on both recharges.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 March 2020 19:09 IST
Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched

Vodafone offers 6GB total data with the Rs. 218 recharge

Highlights
  • Vodafone offers unlimited calls on both the plans
  • Validity of Rs. 218, Rs. 248 plans is 28 days
  • The plans are active only in Delhi and Haryana circles

Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid plans in India. The Rs. 218 and Rs. 248 prepaid plans are active in select circles for now, and these packs offer unlimited calls with 28 days validity. Add-ons include Zee5 subscription and Vodafone Play subscription for its users. These new Vodafone plans have been made active in Delhi and Haryana circles only for now, and are available for recharge on the company website or via the My Vodafone app. The new plans come soon after Vodafone introduced double data offer on the Rs. 299, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid plans.

The new Vodafone Rs. 218 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls (local and national to any network), 6GB of total data, 100 local and national SMS messages, for a validity of 28 days. Alongside, the pack offers complimentary subscription of Vodafone Play (priced at Rs. 499) and Zee5 (Rs. 999). The new Vodafone Rs. 248 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers unlimited calls (local + national to any network), 8GB of total data, and 100 local and national SMS messages, for a validity of 28 days. This plan also offers complimentary Zee5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions.

As mentioned, these packs are active only in Delhi and Haryana for now. The same plans are also listed on the Idea website for its subscribers, live only in the Delhi and Haryana circles. The Zee5 and Vodafone Play add-ons are not listed for Idea customers. These new recharge plans were first spotted by Dreamdth. However, Gadgets 360 was able to verify the plans' existence through both Vodafone and Idea sites.

idea small Idea

The new plans are available for Delhi and Haryana circles only for now

Talking about the double data offer, an additional 1.5GB high-speed data is offered on a daily basis with the Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 prepaid charge plans. This means that with the Rs. 249 prepaid plan, there will be a total of 3GB high-speed data per day for 28 days, while the Rs. 399 prepaid plan will bring 3GB high-speed daily data for 56 days. With the Rs. 599 prepaid plan, users can avail 1.5GB additional high speed data per day for 84 days.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Rs 218 Recharge Plans, Vodafone Rs 248 Recharge Plan, Idea Cellular
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Android 10 Rollout Begins in India, Users Report

Vodafone Idea Rs. 218, Rs. 248 Plans With Up to 8GB Data, Unlimited Calls Launched
