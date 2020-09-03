Vodafone Idea has launched two prepaid plans in the Delhi circle, priced at Rs. 109 and Rs. 169, offering 20 days of validity and unlimited talk time. Vodafone Idea also expanded availability of its Rs. 46 plan voucher to the Delhi circle. This plan was introduced a few days ago in the Kerala circle, and offers 100 local on-net night minutes for 28 days.

The Vodafone Idea Rs. 109 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (local + national calls to all networks), 1GB of total data benefit, and 300 SMS messages benefit for a validity of 20 days. This plan also offers a Zee5 subscription and access to Vodafone Play.

The new Rs. 169 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 20 days. This plan also comes with free access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription. These two plans are only live in the Delhi circle for now. These packs are also live for Idea Cellular subscribers in Delhi. These plans were first spotted by OnlyTech.

The Rs. 46 plan voucher was launched a few days ago in the Kerala circle, and has now gone live for subscribers in the Delhi circle as well. This plan offers 100 local on-net (Vodafone to Vodafone) night minutes with a validity of 28 days. These night minutes benefits are available from 11pm to 6am.

The voucher also includes local and national calls during the day, at Rs 2.5 paise per second. This new Rs. 46 plan voucher is also live for Idea subscribers in the Delhi circle. This new plan voucher sits alongside a Rs. 24 plan voucher that offers the same 100 local on-net night minutes but comes with half the validity, just 14 days.

