Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans, Rs. 46 Plan Voucher Availability Expanded

Both the prepaid plans come with unlimited talk time and are valid till 20 days.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2020 13:41 IST
Vodafone Idea Rs. 169 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea Rs. 46 plan voucher is now available in Delhi circle
  • The Rs. 109 prepaid plan offers 300 SMS messages benefit as well
  • Vodafone Idea Rs. 169 plan offers 100 SMS per day benefit

Vodafone Idea has launched two prepaid plans in the Delhi circle, priced at Rs. 109 and Rs. 169, offering 20 days of validity and unlimited talk time. Vodafone Idea also expanded availability of its Rs. 46 plan voucher to the Delhi circle. This plan was introduced a few days ago in the Kerala circle, and offers 100 local on-net night minutes for 28 days.

The Vodafone Idea Rs. 109 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (local + national calls to all networks), 1GB of total data benefit, and 300 SMS messages benefit for a validity of 20 days. This plan also offers a Zee5 subscription and access to Vodafone Play.

The new Rs. 169 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 20 days. This plan also comes with free access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription. These two plans are only live in the Delhi circle for now. These packs are also live for Idea Cellular subscribers in Delhi. These plans were first spotted by OnlyTech.

vodafone idea main Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans come with unlimited talk time

The Rs. 46 plan voucher was launched a few days ago in the Kerala circle, and has now gone live for subscribers in the Delhi circle as well. This plan offers 100 local on-net (Vodafone to Vodafone) night minutes with a validity of 28 days. These night minutes benefits are available from 11pm to 6am.

The voucher also includes local and national calls during the day, at Rs 2.5 paise per second. This new Rs. 46 plan voucher is also live for Idea subscribers in the Delhi circle. This new plan voucher sits alongside a Rs. 24 plan voucher that offers the same 100 local on-net night minutes but comes with half the validity, just 14 days.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans, Vodafone Prepaid Plans, Idea Prepaid plans, Vodafone Rs 109 Prepaid plans, Idea Rs 169 Prepaid Plans, Idea Cellular
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia 2.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update in India

