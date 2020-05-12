Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine

Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine

If a customer is spotted using RedX postpaid plan for commercial purposes, Vodafone will downgrade the subscriber to the nearest RED postpaid plan with limited data.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 May 2020 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine

The new Vodafone Idea policy has defined what will be considered as commercial use

Highlights
  • Vodafone notes that RedX plan is only meant for non-commercial use
  • If data usage is greater than 150GB, it will be counted as commercial use
  • A Rs. 3,000 fine will be levied on new subscribers for misuse of benefits

Vodafone Idea has merged all postpaid offerings into the Vodafone Red umbrella. All Idea Nirvana postpaid plans were to integrate into the Vodafone Red postpaid brand starting May 11. Just one day after this transition began, Vodafone has introduced a new Commercial Usage Policy (CUP) for its postpaid plans that offer unlimited data and unlimited calling. Currently, only the Vodafone RedX postpaid plan priced at Rs. 1,099 (exclusive of GST) offers unlimited data and unlimited calling. In this new CUP, Vodafone Idea notes that the RedX postpaid plan is meant for non-commercial use only. If a user is caught using this plan for commercial or non-retail purposes, they will be downgraded to the nearest lower rental limited data plan.

In its updated consumer usage policy, Vodafone Idea notes that the RedX plan is meant only for non-commercial purposes. If a customer is spotted using the plan for commercial purposes, the telecom operator will downgrade the RedX subscriber to the nearest RED postpaid plan with limited data. If this identified customer has been a RedX customer for less than six months, then the user will be charged a fine of Rs. 3,000 in lieu of the benefits and services offered with this plan at no extra cost. This fine will show up in the subscriber's subsequent bill. To recall, the RedX plan comes with a slew of benefits like Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription, IR pack, and even Airport lounge access.

Vodafone Idea Set to Offer All Its Postpaid Plans Exclusively Under Vodafone Red Brand

p>The telecom operator will consider a RedX plan being misused for commercial purposes when calls are made to more than 300 unique numbers (mobile and/or landline and STD and/or ISD calls) in a week. Furthermore, the cumulative duration of incoming calls is less than 15 minutes in a week, and cumulative duration of outgoing calls is more than 300 minutes per day. Coming to data, Vodafone Idea will consider it as commercial use when the data usage is greater than 150GB along with voice usage less than 50 minutes (including incoming calls) in a bill cycle. The company notes that this new consumer usage policy applies for customers enrolling to the Vodafone RedX plans from May 9.

Apart from introducing these new policies, the telecom operator has also increased the price of the Vodafone RedX postpaid plan by 10 percent. It is now priced at Rs. 1,099 per month, up from the original launch price of Rs. 999. Apart from unlimited calls and data benefits, the RedX plan also offers 100 SMS messages per month. It offers access to Netflix, access to select international and domestic airport lounges, ISD calls to select countries at special rates, and free use of the iRoam 7 day pack worth Rs. 2,999 once per year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone RedX, Vodafone RedX postpaid plan, Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plan, Vodafone Consumer Usage Policy, Vodafone Idea, IDea, Vodafone
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home

Related Stories

Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  5. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  8. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Impressions: Gaming on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched
  2. Hamilton Movie Sets July Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar
  3. Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording, ‘Exclusive’ Zeiss Camera Effects
  4. Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report
  5. Motorola One Vision Plus, Moto E7 Spotted in Separate Listings: Report
  6. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine
  7. Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home
  8. Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Disney+ Hotstar’s Forced Migration to SMS-Based OTP Login Leaves Some Users in the Lurch
  10. WeWork Directors Seek to Preserve Right to Sue Owner SoftBank
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com