Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced that all its postpaid products and services would now be exclusively offered under the Vodafone Red branding. This means that while all the new postpaid customers will be onboarded directly to Vodafone Red plans, customers who were earlier using Idea Nirvana will be migrated directly to similar Vodafone Red plans. The change will also be applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers, the telco said in a press statement. The new move was expected since Vodafone and Idea Cellular completed the merger of their India operations in August 2018. The move essentially means the Idea branding has been removed from Vodafone Idea's postpaid offerings.

According to each circle, Vodafone Red postpaid plans will be available to customers from all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands, Vodafone Idea mentioned while announcing the new move. The change will initially begin in Mumbai and will be rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months.

Vodafone Idea also highlighted that prepaid products would continue to be offered under separate Vodafone and Idea brands across all circles via respective retail stores and digital channels.

Idea customers presently have the Nirvana 399 and Nirvana 499 postpaid plans that both offer benefits identical to their equivalent valued Vodafone Red plans. However, Vodafone also has the RedX Limited Edition postpaid plan at Rs. 999 with additional benefits and yearly subscriptions to services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix (Basic).

In June last year, Vodafone Idea expanded its range of Vodafone Red postpaid portfolio by bringing the Red Together plans that are designed for families. The telco also recently discontinued its Rs. 649 iPhone Forever plan that was launched in February last year to offer service-focussed benefits specifically to iPhone users.

“We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone Red brand,” said Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea, in the statement. “With comprehensive plans at multiple user friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including Unlimited Local & STD Calls, Rich data, Free International Calls, Free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

Vodafone and Idea Cellular announced their merger in March 2017 that got completed in 2018. The joint venture, which was renamed as Vodafone Idea, emerged as the second-largest telecom operator in India -- after Reliance Jio.