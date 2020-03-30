Technology News
Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs. 95 AllRounder Prepaid Recharge With Validity of 56 Days

Vodafone’s new AllRounder prepaid plan charges 2.5 paise per second for local and national calls.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 30 March 2020 19:03 IST
Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs. 95 AllRounder Prepaid Recharge With Validity of 56 Days

Vodafone’s new AllRounder prepaid recharge is now live

Highlights
  • Vodafone's Rs. 95 AllRounder recharge is available only in a few circles
  • The plan earlier used to offer 500MB of data, but lower validity
  • Vodafone also offers a few other AllRounder plans with varied benefits

Vodafone Idea has launched a new AllRounder prepaid recharge priced at Rs. 95 that offers calling as well as data benefits, and is now live for users in select circles across the country. The new Rs. 95 AllRounder prepaid recharge by Vodafone Idea offers a talk time of Rs. 74 and comes with 200MB data allowance. Both local and national calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second, and it has a validity of 56 days. However, Vodafone's new Rs. 95 AllRounder prepaid recharge is available only in a few telecom circles such as Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, Vodafone used to offer a talk time benefit of Rs. 95 and local as well as national calls at a cheaper rate of 1 paise per second with the Rs. 95 AllRounder prepaid recharge. Moreover, the recharge also bundled in 500MB of data, but with a validity of 28 days. Vodafone has tweaked the benefits and has relaunched the recharge with a higher validity of 56 days. Idea also offers similar plans under the "Topup Combo" recharge section, with a similar pricing structure as well as calling and data benefits. 

In case you are looking at a lower or higher priced AllRounder prepaid recharges, here's what Vodafone has to offer:

Vodafone Rs. 49 AllRounder prepaid recharge 

This recharge offers a talk time of Rs. 38 with a call charge rate of 2.5 paise per second. There is 100MB data on the table with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 79 AllRounder prepaid recharge 

Customers looking for a recharge with more benefits should get Vodafone's Rs. 79 AllRounder prepaid recharge. It offers a talk time of Rs. 64 and 200MB of data with a validity of 28 days. Calling charge for this prepaid plan is 1 paise per second.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone India, Vodafone Rs. 95 AllRounder, Vodafone Idea
