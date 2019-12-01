Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced the increased tariffs for prepaid services that will go into effect on December 3. The telecom operator has been dealing with massive losses and posted a record quarterly loss of Rs. 50,922 crores in third quarter of this year, biggest in Indian corporate history. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is hoping that increased prepaid tariffs will help it boost the declining average revenue per user (ARPU) as the company struggles to survive in the country. Vodafone Idea isn't going to be the only telco to increase the prepaid plan cost. Airtel and Reliance Jio are also set to announce increased prepaid tariffs this month.

“In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” the telecom operator said in a statement. “Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seamless connectivity across India.”

As mentioned, the new Vodafone Idea prepaid tariffs will go live at 00:00hrs on December 3.

Vodafone Idea new prepaid tariffs

Starting with the unlimited packs that are quite popular among Indian consumers. Vodafone Idea will be offering four monthly prepaid unlimited packs. These packs will cost Rs. 149, Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 399. The benefits are mostly the same in all packs, except the data allowance and SMS quota.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited packs with 28 days validity

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits Rs. 149 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data for the entire month, 300 SMS Rs. 249 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day Rs. 299 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day Rs. 399 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day

In terms of the unlimited packs with 84 days validity, Vodafone Idea will be offering three recharge options at Rs. 379, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699. In this case as well, the plan benefits are mostly the same, except for data allowance and SMS benefits.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited packs with 84 days validity

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits Rs. 379 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 6GB of data for the entire month, 1000 SMS Rs. 599 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day Rs. 699 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day

Vodafone Idea will also be providing two annual unlimited packs. These packs cost Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,399.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited packs with annual validity

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits Rs. 1499 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 24GB of data for the entire month, 3600 SMS Rs. 2399 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day

Apart from the unlimited packs, the telecom operator is going to provide an unlimited sachet as a short-term recharge option. It costs Rs. 19 and includes unlimited Vodafone Idea to Vodafone Idea calls, 150MB of data, and 100 SMS. This sachet will carry a validity of just 2 days.

Couple of combo recharges will also be on the table for those who don't want an unlimited pack. These combo vouchers will cost Rs. 49 and Rs. 79 and carry 28 days validity. In terms of the benefits, the Rs. 49 Vodafone Idea voucher will provide Rs. 38 talktime, 100MB of data, 2.5 paise per second tariff charges. The Rs. 79 Vodafone Idea voucher comes with Rs. 64 talktime, 200MB of data, and 1 paise per second tariff.

Lastly, the new first recharge options include four packs at Rs. 97, Rs. 197, Rs. 297, and Rs. 647. All plans have different benefits for different needs.

Vodafone Idea new first recharge packs

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits Validity Rs. 97 Rs. 45 talktime, 100MB data, 1 paise per second tariff 28 days Rs. 197 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data for the entire month, 300 SMS 28 days Rs. 297 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day 28 days Rs. 647 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day 84 days

Notably, calls (local, STD and on national roaming) from Vodafone to Vodafone and Vodafone to Idea and vice versa are considered as on-net. Balance calls are off-net. Off-net calls after the free usage in the plan, would be charged at 6 paise per min.

Vodafone Idea says that starting December 3, its subscribers will be able to choose the new prepaid tariffs via the MyVodafone and MyIdea apps as well as the Vodafone and Idea websites. The tariffs will also be available via third-party recharge websites, USSD, and offline retailers.