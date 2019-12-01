Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea Increases Prepaid Plan Prices, New Packs to Be Available Starting December 3

Vodafone Idea Increases Prepaid Plan Prices, New Packs to Be Available Starting December 3

Vodafone Idea is now offering four unlimited monthly prepaid recharge options starting at Rs. 149.

By | Updated: 1 December 2019 16:09 IST
Vodafone Idea Increases Prepaid Plan Prices, New Packs to Be Available Starting December 3

Vodafone Idea new prepaid recharges include two combo vouchers at Rs. 49 and Rs. 79

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea new prepaid recharges start at Rs. 19
  • The increased prepaid plan prices go into effect 00:00hrs, December 3
  • New Vodafone Idea recharges will be available everywhere

Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced the increased tariffs for prepaid services that will go into effect on December 3. The telecom operator has been dealing with massive losses and posted a record quarterly loss of Rs. 50,922 crores in third quarter of this year, biggest in Indian corporate history. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is hoping that increased prepaid tariffs will help it boost the declining average revenue per user (ARPU) as the company struggles to survive in the country. Vodafone Idea isn't going to be the only telco to increase the prepaid plan cost. Airtel and Reliance Jio are also set to announce increased prepaid tariffs this month.

“In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data,” the telecom operator said in a statement. “Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seamless connectivity across India.”

As mentioned, the new Vodafone Idea prepaid tariffs will go live at 00:00hrs on December 3.

Vodafone Idea new prepaid tariffs

Starting with the unlimited packs that are quite popular among Indian consumers. Vodafone Idea will be offering four monthly prepaid unlimited packs. These packs will cost Rs. 149, Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 399. The benefits are mostly the same in all packs, except the data allowance and SMS quota.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited packs with 28 days validity

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits
Rs. 149 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data for the entire month, 300 SMS
Rs. 249 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day
Rs. 299 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day
Rs. 399 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 3GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day

 In terms of the unlimited packs with 84 days validity, Vodafone Idea will be offering three recharge options at Rs. 379, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699. In this case as well, the plan benefits are mostly the same, except for data allowance and SMS benefits.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited packs with 84 days validity

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits
Rs. 379 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 6GB of data for the entire month, 1000 SMS
Rs. 599 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day
Rs. 699 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day

 Vodafone Idea will also be providing two annual unlimited packs. These packs cost Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,399.

Vodafone Idea new unlimited packs with annual validity

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits
Rs. 1499 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 24GB of data for the entire month, 3600 SMS
Rs. 2399 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day

 Apart from the unlimited packs, the telecom operator is going to provide an unlimited sachet as a short-term recharge option. It costs Rs. 19 and includes unlimited Vodafone Idea to Vodafone Idea calls, 150MB of data, and 100 SMS. This sachet will carry a validity of just 2 days.

Couple of combo recharges will also be on the table for those who don't want an unlimited pack. These combo vouchers will cost Rs. 49 and Rs. 79 and carry 28 days validity. In terms of the benefits, the Rs. 49 Vodafone Idea voucher will provide Rs. 38 talktime, 100MB of data, 2.5 paise per second tariff charges. The Rs. 79 Vodafone Idea voucher comes with Rs. 64 talktime, 200MB of data, and 1 paise per second tariff.

Lastly, the new first recharge options include four packs at Rs. 97, Rs. 197, Rs. 297, and Rs. 647. All plans have different benefits for different needs.

Vodafone Idea new first recharge packs

Vodafone Idea prepaid plan MRP Plan benefits Validity
Rs. 97 Rs. 45 talktime, 100MB data, 1 paise per second tariff 28 days
Rs. 197 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2GB of data for the entire month, 300 SMS 28 days
Rs. 297 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day 28 days
Rs. 647 Unlimited voice calls (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day 84 days

 Notably, calls (local, STD and on national roaming) from Vodafone to Vodafone and Vodafone to Idea and vice versa are considered as on-net. Balance calls are off-net. Off-net calls after the free usage in the plan, would be charged at 6 paise per min.

Vodafone Idea says that starting December 3, its subscribers will be able to choose the new prepaid tariffs via the MyVodafone and MyIdea apps as well as the Vodafone and Idea websites. The tariffs will also be available via third-party recharge websites, USSD, and offline retailers.

Vodafone Idea Increases Prepaid Plan Prices, New Packs to Be Available Starting December 3
