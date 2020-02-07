Vodafone Idea users in Bengaluru are facing an outage on Friday. As per the complaints made by some affected users on social media networks, the telecom provider isn't offering cellular network for at least an hour, and issues since the morning. The user reports suggest that there is no network coverage on Vodafone numbers in major parts of the city that is commonly called the Silicon Valley of India and is known for many tech startups. Some reports suggest that Vodafone Idea had poor network connectivity since morning.

“No network on Vodafone since 2:30pm IST. Erratic connectivity since at least 12 noon IST (7 Feb),” one of the affected users tweeted while complaining about the outage. Several other users have also reported similar consequences on Twitter.

Is @VodafoneIN down in Bangalore? No network and seeing a few tweets about this. — Gopal Sathe (@gopalsathe) February 7, 2020

@VodafoneIN No network for the past couple of hours. Zero signal for all Vodafone sim cards...what the heck is happening?? — Debroop (@debroop123) February 7, 2020

While responding to the complainants, the official Vodafone account on Twitter said that it was a “temporary issue” and the team had been deployed to “ensure seamless network connectivity.” The operator, however, hasn't provided any estimated time to fix the problem that has been reported by hundreds of users in the Bengaluru region.

In addition to the issue in Bengaluru, some users in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are also reportedly facing an outage on the Vodafone Idea network. The map on the Downdetector.in also shows the mass impact of the problem.

@VodafoneIN

There is no network since an hour in Hyderabad. What's happening? I am already missing lot of important calls. When the issue will be resolved?.#VodafoneDown#Hyderabad — Shant Kumar (@Shant057) February 7, 2020

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vodafone Idea for clarity on the outage and will update this space as and when the telco responds.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea announced that all its postpaid plans will be exclusively available under the Vodafone Red brand. The change is aimed to migrate customers on Idea Nirvana plans directly to similar Vodafone Red plans, while the new postpaid customers will be onboarded directly to Vodafone Red plans. The move was long expected since Vodafone and Idea Cellular completed the merger of their India operations in August 2018.