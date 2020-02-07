Technology News
loading

Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Users Report No Network for Hours

The operator claims it’s a “temporary issue”, without specifying any estimated time to fix.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 15:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Users Report No Network for Hours

Vodafone Idea users have took to Twitter to complain about the connectivity issues

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea users in Bengaluru have reported no network connectivity
  • The operator is responding to user complaints on Twitter
  • Vodafone Idea users in Chennai and Mumbai are also facing issue

Vodafone Idea users in Bengaluru are facing an outage on Friday. As per the complaints made by some affected users on social media networks, the telecom provider isn't offering cellular network for at least an hour, and issues since the morning. The user reports suggest that there is no network coverage on Vodafone numbers in major parts of the city that is commonly called the Silicon Valley of India and is known for many tech startups. Some reports suggest that Vodafone Idea had poor network connectivity since morning.

“No network on Vodafone since 2:30pm IST. Erratic connectivity since at least 12 noon IST (7 Feb),” one of the affected users tweeted while complaining about the outage. Several other users have also reported similar consequences on Twitter.

 

 

 

While responding to the complainants, the official Vodafone account on Twitter said that it was a “temporary issue” and the team had been deployed to “ensure seamless network connectivity.” The operator, however, hasn't provided any estimated time to fix the problem that has been reported by hundreds of users in the Bengaluru region.

In addition to the issue in Bengaluru, some users in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are also reportedly facing an outage on the Vodafone Idea network. The map on the Downdetector.in also shows the mass impact of the problem.

 

 

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vodafone Idea for clarity on the outage and will update this space as and when the telco responds.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea announced that all its postpaid plans will be exclusively available under the Vodafone Red brand. The change is aimed to migrate customers on Idea Nirvana plans directly to similar Vodafone Red plans, while the new postpaid customers will be onboarded directly to Vodafone Red plans. The move was long expected since Vodafone and Idea Cellular completed the merger of their India operations in August 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone India, Vodafone, Bengaluru
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google Pixel 4a Codenamed Sunfish, to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC: Report

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Users Report No Network for Hours
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  3. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage
  4. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  5. Tata Sky Is No Longer Offering SD Set-Top Box to New Customers
  6. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 Review
  8. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. ZTE Axon 10s Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Faces Outage in Bengaluru, Users Report No Network for Hours
  2. Google Pixel 4a Codenamed Sunfish, to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC: Report
  3. ZTE Axon 10s Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  4. New Apple TV 4K Device Hinted in tvOS 13.4 Beta Code, Could Launch in March: Report
  5. Xiaomi Launches 65W Universal Type-C Charger for Smartphones and Laptops
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Durability Test Lasts Four Hours, Hinge Sees Signs of Damage in 27,000 Folds
  7. Knives Out 2: Sequel Officially Announced for Rian Johnson’s Whodunnit Movie
  8. First Supermoon of 2020 Will Appear This Weekend: How to Watch Live, Timings
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Tipped to Employ Special Fibres Inside Hinge for Dust Protection
  10. Google Play Store Removes 24 ‘Dangerous’ Malware-Filled Apps With 382 Million Cumulative Downloads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.