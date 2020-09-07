Technology News
Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely

Vodafone Idea merged back in August 2018 and since then, it has reached 1 billion 4G users.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 September 2020 13:20 IST
Vi branding can be seen on the website, app, and other places

  • Vodafone Idea is now ‘Vi’
  • The company revealed the new logo and branding through a livestream
  • Vi marks the completion of Vodafone Idea merger

Vodafone Idea has revealed its new integrated brand identity – Vi (read as ‘We'), using just the initials of both Vodafone and Idea. It is now shorter, simpler, and references both brands. The development was shared during a virtual conference that was livestreamed, revealing the new brand that has been designed for the digital era. After two years of the Vodafone and Idea merger that took place on August 31, 2018, and the new Vi brand emphasises the final stage of the integration. The new branding has been updated on the website and app, and will make its way to all products including SIM cards, bills, billboards, and more.

Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO at Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have since then focusses on integrating two large networks, our people, and processes. And today I am delighted to present Vi, an brand that will bring important meaning to lives of our customers. Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life. They would love a credible partner to help them on this journey. Vi's positioning is built around this promise and will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive.”

Takkar added that Vi not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but kicks off a journey to bring “world class digital experience” to 1 billion Indians on 4G network. The deployment of many principles of 5G architecture has helped the brand become a “future-fit, digital network” for the customers.

The company has also revealed a ‘Happy Surprises' program that rewards people with daily prizes for spotting the new logo in the Vi app. Additionally, mobile users can create and download their own customised Vi Tune through the Vi app or MyVi.in.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

