Technology News
loading

Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India

Lionsgate Play will offer content in local languages across different genres.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 17:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India

Vodafone and Idea subscribers can access Lionsgate Play’s library of content for free

Highlights
  • Lionsgate Play will provide access to movies across different genre
  • Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV will host Lionsgate Play content
  • Lionsgate’s content will be available in four local languages

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has partnered with Starz Play, the premium subscription platform from Lionsgate's Starz, to launch Lionsgate Play in India. Thanks to the partnership, Vodafone and Idea customers will get access to blockbuster movies made under the Lionsgate banner via Lionsgate Play. With the partnership, the studio is looking to tap into the huge OTT potential of the Indian market and aims to leverage the reach of Vodafone and Idea amongst its target audience.

Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV subscribers will get access to Lionsgate Play's library of content, which is populated by renowned franchise like The Hunger Games and The Twilight Saga. There will also be award-winning movies such as La La Land and Wonder at the disposal of Vodafone and Idea customers.

To recall, Vodafone Play is an app that provides subscribers access to content such as live TV, movies, and Web series. The Ideas Movies & TV app also serves the same purpose, providing access to over 400 live TV channels and thousands of movies. The Lionsgate Play, on the other hand, is a premium streaming platform operating under the aegis of Lionsgate and Starz that will provide access to a wide array of Hollywood content in Indian languages.

The Starz Play-Vodafone Idea partnership also marks the digital premieres of Lionsgate films that are set to arrive in the first year of Lionsgate Play's debut such as Robin Hood, Crank, Sahara, Redcliff, Facing Ali, Down A Dark Hall, and American Assassin. And to truly reach a wider audience, a majority of content on the Lionsgate Play platform will be available in four local languages and will be spread across genres such as action, comedy, horror, documentaries, and thrillers to name a few.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Idea, Vodafone Idea, Starz, StarzPlay, Lionsgate, Lionsgate Play
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Redmi 8A Leaked Live Images Show Dual Rear Cameras, Reveal Snapdragon 439 and 5,000mAh Battery
Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed
Honor Smartphones
Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Redmi Note 8 to Feature Better Cameras and Larger Battery, Company Teases
  3. Chinese Scientists Are at the Forefront of the Quantum Revolution
  4. Nokia 7.2 May Feature a Circular Camera Design, Slim Body
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deals Now Include Discounted Galaxy Buds
  6. Sacred Games Season 2: The Biggest Talking Points and Season 3 Concerns
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Ikea India Kicks Off Online Deliveries in Mumbai
  9. Realme 5 Pro Specifications Tipped by Benchmark Ahead of Launch Next Week
  10. Vivo S1, Vivo Z1 Pro Show Signs That Vivo’s Evolving?
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Smartphone With Model Number AMN-AL10 Listed on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Chandrayaan-2 to Be Inserted Into Lunar Orbit Tomorrow: ISRO
  3. Vodafone Idea Join Hands With Starz to Bring Lionsgate Play Content to India
  4. Redmi 8A Leaked Live Images Show Dual Rear Cameras, Reveal Snapdragon 439 and 5,000mAh Battery
  5. Apple Watch Series 5 May Come in Ceramic, Titanium Versions This Year
  6. Google Stops Sharing Some Android Phone Data With Telecom Operators Over Privacy Fears
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report
  8. Vivo V1930A/T Surfaces on TENAA With Full Specifications in Tow, May Launch Soon
  9. Huawei Mate X TENAA Listing Updated With Images, Reveals Minor Design Change
  10. Google Maps Helps Reunite Father With Daughter After 4 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.