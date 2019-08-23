Technology News
loading

Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles

Vodafone says TurboNet features a "state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage".

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 16:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced the launch of "TurboNet" 4G services in select cities of Uttar Pradesh West, Rajasthan, and Rest of Bengal (excluding Kolkata) circles where it has successfully integrated the network.

The company, in a statement, said that TurboNet features a "state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage".

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), Spectrum Re-farming, M-MIMO, L900, TDD and Small Cells to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country, it said.

The company further said it would roll out TurboNet 4G across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

According to Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, “With the integration of two strong networks in many markets, Vodafone Idea is becoming a higher-powered, supercharged 4G network on the back of larger number of sites, deployment of future fit technologies and greater spectrum allocation. TurboNet truly defines the reinvented 4G network which promises to deliver wider coverage, increased capacity, turbo speeds and superior customer experience. Our unified network is being presented to customers of both brands under a single brand proposition – TurboNet 4G – in all the integrated markets in India. So whether you are a Vodafone or Idea customer, your network is now bigger, stronger and better.”

Separately, Ookla on Thursday said that Vodafone has) emerged as the fastest 4G network in Delhi.

As per Ookla's findings, Vodafone SuperNet 4G speeds are the highest as compared to all other operators in Delhi NCR.

Vodafone and Idea's data performance has benefited by their merger and both brands show notable improvement, it said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone, Vodafone Idea
Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month
Tesla Said to Be Advanced Talks to Buy Batteries From LG Chem
Honor Smartphones
Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  2. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  5. New Images From Asteroid Probe Offer Clues on Planet Formation
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  8. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  9. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  10. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Ascend 910 Launched, Claimed to Be 'World's Most Powerful AI Processor'
  2. Tesla Said to Be Advanced Talks to Buy Batteries From LG Chem
  3. Google Photos Now Lets You Search for Text in Images, Copy and Paste It
  4. Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles
  5. Samsung Galaxy A30s Price Revealed, Goes on Sale Next Month
  6. Android 10 Will Be the Name of Android Q as Google Stops Using Dessert-Themed Names
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Survives Durability Test, Comes Out as a 'Winner'
  8. Valve Patches Zero Day Vulnerabilities in Steam After Banning Researcher Who Discovered Them, Changes Bug Bounty Rules
  9. Redmi Note 8 Series Surpasses 1 Million Registrations Mark in a Day, Redmi Note 8 Pro Battery Capacity Revealed
  10. Nokia 7.2 Live Photos, Colour Variants Leaked Ahead of Expected IFA 2019 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.