Vodafone Idea Launches TurboNet 4G in Select Circles

Vodafone Idea on Thursday announced the launch of "TurboNet" 4G services in select cities of Uttar Pradesh West, Rajasthan, and Rest of Bengal (excluding Kolkata) circles where it has successfully integrated the network.

The company, in a statement, said that TurboNet features a "state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage".

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), Spectrum Re-farming, M-MIMO, L900, TDD and Small Cells to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country, it said.

The company further said it would roll out TurboNet 4G across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

According to Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, “With the integration of two strong networks in many markets, Vodafone Idea is becoming a higher-powered, supercharged 4G network on the back of larger number of sites, deployment of future fit technologies and greater spectrum allocation. TurboNet truly defines the reinvented 4G network which promises to deliver wider coverage, increased capacity, turbo speeds and superior customer experience. Our unified network is being presented to customers of both brands under a single brand proposition – TurboNet 4G – in all the integrated markets in India. So whether you are a Vodafone or Idea customer, your network is now bigger, stronger and better.”

Separately, Ookla on Thursday said that Vodafone has) emerged as the fastest 4G network in Delhi.

As per Ookla's findings, Vodafone SuperNet 4G speeds are the highest as compared to all other operators in Delhi NCR.

Vodafone and Idea's data performance has benefited by their merger and both brands show notable improvement, it said.