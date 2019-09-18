Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI

Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI

Jio added 8.5 million new subscribers in July 2019.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 19:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI

Vodafone Idea accounts for 32.53 percent of the wireless subscribers in India

Vodafone Idea continues its reign as the top telecom operator in India on the basis of the total number of subscribers, the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reveals. For a brief period between July-end and mid-August, Jio was said to be the top telecom operator in the country given the data shared by Vodafone Idea in its quarterly report. However, in all of its reports so far, TRAI has put Vodafone Idea as the biggest telecom operator. The latest TRAI data records figures until July 31.

The latest subscriber data report, released by TRAI earlier today, shows Vodafone Idea with 380 million subscribers, followed by Reliance Jio with 339.8 million, and Airtel with 328.5 million subscribers. TRAI says that the total number of wireless subscribers increased to 1,168.3 million by the end of July and Reliance Jio and BSNL were the only wireless carriers to add any subscribers. Jio added 8.5 million subscribers, whereas BSNL added just over 290,000. All other operators continued with their losing streak, with Vodafone Idea losing the greatest number of subscribers from June-end to July-end. This has been the trend for the past many months.

“As on 31st July, 2019, the private access service providers held 89.73 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.27 percent,” TRAI wrote in its report.

trai data TRAI data

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea hold 89.73 percent market share
Photo Credit: TRAI

In terms of the total active subscribers, Airtel has the biggest percentage of its subscribers as active – 94.95 percent, followed by Jio with 83.07 percent, and Vodafone Idea with 81.9 percent. Thanks to the biggest percentage of active subscribers, Airtel is actually the largest wireless operator in the country in terms of the active subscribers, followed by Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio.

Among other titbits, TRAI has shared that a total of 437.15 million subscribers have opted for mobile number portability (MNP) since MNP was introduced in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, TRAI, Jio
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme 5 Pro vs Realme XT: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Honor Smartphones
Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  3. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Mi Band 4 Gets New Custom Watch Faces With Latest Update: Report
  5. iPhone 11 Review
  6. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  7. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  8. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India Again at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea the Largest Telecom Operator in India With 380 Million Subscribers as of July: TRAI
  2. Fortnite ‘Party Hub’ Mobile App Feature Enables Cross-Platform Voice Chatting With v10.31 Update
  3. Facebook Unveils New Portal Video Chat, TV Streaming Devices
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Sales Violate FDI Norms: CAIT
  5. Facebook Says Central Banks Have Nothing to Fear From Libra
  6. ACT Fibernet Launches Gaming Packs With Exclusive Benefits for Its Subscribers
  7. Facebook Oversight Board Won’t Have Mandate to Change Policy
  8. Facebook to Name First Oversight Panel Members by Year-End
  9. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android Beta v2.19.260
  10. Huawei Expects to See Revenue Uplift From 5G Roll-Out Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.