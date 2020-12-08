Technology News
Vodafone Idea Beats Airtel and Jio to Get Highest Call Quality Rating in November: TRAI

Vodafone Idea got a 4.6 out of 5 rating from TRAI in terms of voice quality in November.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 December 2020 15:31 IST
Vodafone Idea merged in 2018

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea gets highest voice quality rating from TRAI
  • Vodafone got a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for November
  • Idea was at the top with 4.9 out of 5 rating for November

Vodafone Idea received the highest call quality user ratings for the month of November, according to latest data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The data shows that Idea secured the top spot when it comes to voice quality across service providers with Vodafone not far behind. Vodafone Idea, which rebranded to Vi recently, collectively outperformed Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio. The user data on the TRAI website has been generated across all network types including 2G, 3G, and 4G.

TRAI shared the latest data on its MyCall Dashboard that shows that Vodafone and Idea collectively outperformed Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio in the month of November in terms of call quality. Idea was at the top with a rating of 4.9 out of 5 and Vodafone followed with 4.6 out of 5. BSNL was next with 4.1 out of 5 and both Airtel and Reliance Jio trailing with a 3.8 out of 5 rating.

Overall, 88.4 percent users experienced satisfactory voice quality, 8.24 experienced poor voice quality, and 3.62 percent experienced calls drops. In terms of indoor call quality, Vodafone received a 4.6 rating while the outdoor call quality was at rated 4.3. Idea, on the other hand, got 4.9 for indoor and 4.8 for outdoor call quality. Airtel got 3.9 and 3.5, BSNL 3.9 and 4.3, and Jio 3.9 and 3.6, respectively.

In the month of October, BSNL had secured the top spot in terms of voice quality with a rating of 3.7 with Airtel following suite with 3.5, Idea with 3.3, Jio with 3.2, and Vodafone coming in last with 3.1. During October, 63.86 percent of users experienced satisfactory voice quality, 25.28 percent reported poor voice quality, and 10.85 percent users complained about call drops.

In terms of indoor and outdoor call quality for October, Vodafone got 3.2 and 2.6 and Idea 3.4 and 3.1, respectively. Vodafone Idea seems to have delivered significantly improved call quality experience in November.

